Taking Stock | Nifty reclaims 13,600; investors richer by Rs 3 lakh crore

Extending the gains into the second consecutive session, headline indices the Sensex and Nifty ended with healthy gains on December 23 amid mixed global cues.

Market barometer Sensex witnessed mild volatility in the initial half-an-hour of the session but stabilised soon and traded in the green throughout the session. Continuing yesterday's momentum, the benchmarks rose by a percent supported by gains in shares of heavyweights, led by IT and FMCG.

The 30-share pack closed 437 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 46,444.18 and Nifty settled 135 points, or 1 percent, higher at 13,601.10.

Mid and small-caps outperformed large-caps. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 2.40 percent and 2.65 percent higher, respectively.

The overall market-capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 183.67 lakh crore from Rs 180.76 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by nearly Rs 3 lakh crore in a single day.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, pointed out that the market is rising amid concerns over new virus strain, lockdown and weak global cues, fuelled by IT, mid and small-caps.

"The additional stimulus announced in the US did not gain much momentum in the global market as the quantum of the benefit was well-factored, but Europe and EMs are maintaining the buoyancy," Nair said.

Nair believes, in the coming days, the market will also focus on Brexit trade deals which are expected to be finalized soon and fallout on the economy due to strict lockdown.

Sectors and stocks

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with BSE Realty rising almost 4 percent. Metal, Telecom, IT and Teck indices closed over 2 percent higher each.

In the BSE Realty index, shares of Godrej Properties jumped 8.12 percent, followed by Indiabulls Real Estate, Prestige Estates Projects and DLF, each gaining more than 4 percent.

Some 170 stocks, including Asian Paints, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India, hit their fresh 52-week highs on BSE.

On the other hand, SpiceJet, Majesco, Adani Power, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Future Retail and Tejas Networks were among the 440 stocks that hit their upper circuits on BSE.

A volume spike of nearly 500 percent was seen in the stock of Grasim Industries. The stock of Wipro witnessed a volume spike of nearly 300 percent while Piramal Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Vedanta and Biocon saw a volume spike of over 100 percent each.

Vodafone Idea, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta, Godrej Properties and Piramal Enterprises were among the stocks that witnessed long build-up. On the other hand, Page Industries, Indraprastha Gas and Divi's Labs were among the stocks that witnessed short build-up.

Tech view

Nifty managed to continue its positive move for the second consecutive session and recovered smartly from the recent low of 13,133 to 13,620.

The index formed a bullish candle on the daily scale.

As per Chandan Taparia, Vice President and Derivatives Analyst of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nifty has been making higher lows for the last two sessions.

"Now it has to continue to hold above 13,500 to witness a bullish bias towards life-time high of 13,750-13,777 while on the downside, major support exists at 13,333 and 13,131 level," he said.

As per Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, Nifty seems to be in a V-shape recovery on the hourly chart and if it turns out to be true then we may see the current pullback extending further towards 13,775 which is the previous swing high.

Good supports are formed near the 13,550-13,460 zone, Singre said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.