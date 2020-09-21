Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 21, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
US Markets:
US markets: US stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day.
Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 27,856.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,341.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.77 points, or 0.66 percent, at 10,838.51.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 42 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,477 on the Singaporean Exchange
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.