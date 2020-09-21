Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

US markets: US stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day.

Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 27,856.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,341.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.77 points, or 0.66 percent, at 10,838.51.