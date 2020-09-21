172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indicates-a-negative-opening-for-indian-indices-3-5863551.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Sep 21, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices

highlights

  • September 21, 2020 07:51 AM IST

    US markets: US stocks turned lower in volatile trading on Friday as worries about rising coronavirus cases and a patchy economic recovery dampened risk sentiment, with technology-related stocks reversing early gains to extend their declines to a third day.

    Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 45.63 points, or 0.16 percent, at 27,856.35, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,341.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 71.77 points, or 0.66 percent, at 10,838.51.

  • September 21, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 42 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,477 on the Singaporean Exchange

  • September 21, 2020 07:48 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

