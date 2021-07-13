Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green led by pharma stocks; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank most active

July 13, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

YES Securities on Zomato IPO: The IPO is expected to generate lot of interest given the company uniqueness, large opportunity size and some evidence of scale economies, but the valuations look really expensive on conventional parameters at 25x FY21 EV/sales vs 10x for global peers and 12x for Indian QSRs, with the path to profitability also unclear. While the current frenzy should deliver some listing gains, we would await more clarity on capital allocation plans, competitive activity and unit economics over the next few quarters to provide a more nuanced fundamental view on the company.

Out of Rs 9,380 crore IPO proceeds, Rs 9,000 crore will come to the company out of which Rs 6,750 crore will be utilized for organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Key risks going forward would be emerging competition from well-funded groups and NRAI, losses from new investments and diversification initiatives.