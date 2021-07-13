MARKET NEWS

July 13, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green led by pharma stocks; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank most active

Stock market update: Among the sectors, the pharma index added a percent while the auto and banking space are up half a percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,580.94208.25 +0.40%
    Nifty 5015,753.3060.70 +0.39%
    Nifty Bank35,403.95205.05 +0.58%
    Nifty 50 15,753.30 60.70 (0.39%)
    Tue, Jul 13, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Sun Pharma685.9017.35 +2.60%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports705.00-13.05 -1.82%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14498.90126.70 +0.88%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT28471.30-61.00 -0.21%


  • July 13, 2021 / 10:54 AM IST

    Ramkrishna Forgings hit new 52-week high: Ramkrishna Forgings Limited has received PPAP clearance (Parts Production Approval Process) and confirmation to jaunch order worth EUR 15 million from a European OEM. The order is to be implemented over the period of three years distributed equally. The stock was trading at Rs 740.65, up Rs 4.70, or 0.64 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 750.

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:43 AM IST

    SML Isuzu share price hits new 52-week high: SML Isuzu share price surged over 14 percent after Navodya Enterprises bought equity shares in the company. According to bulk deal data on NSE, Navodya Enterprises bought 1,26,429 equity shares in the company at Rs 584.6 per share on the NSE. The company sold 258 vehicles in the month of June 2021, as against 186 vehicles in December 2019, a growth of 39 percent YoY. The company has sold 812 vehicles during the period April to June 2021 (Q1), 302 percent higher than 202 vehicles sold during the period April to June 2020 (Q1 previous year).

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:33 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors: USD-INR is moving in a small range as RBI and oil companies absorb all the inflows. Market is waiting for inflows from Zomato but the same will be absorbed by the RBI. The data of IIP was good in comparison to last year when we were in s state of lockdown while the CPI data was out of comfort of the RBI band. The US CPI data is expected today. Exporters and importers are likely to play the range.

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:16 AM IST

    S&P BSE Realty added a percent led by Mahindra Lifespace, Sunteck Realty and Oberoi Realty

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Rupee opens: Rupee opens at 74.48 per US dollar against July 12 close of 74.57 per US dollar.

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market update at 10 AM: Sensex is up 261.06 points or 0.50% at 52633.75, and the Nifty added 78.90 points or 0.50% at 15771.50. NTPC, ICICI Bank and HDFC are the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and Adani Ports are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the metal and realty indices added over a percent each while IT stocks are under pressure.

  • July 13, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    YES Securities on Zomato IPO: The IPO is expected to generate lot of interest given the company uniqueness, large opportunity size and some evidence of scale economies, but the valuations look really expensive on conventional parameters at 25x FY21 EV/sales vs 10x for global peers and 12x for Indian QSRs, with the path to profitability also unclear. While the current frenzy should deliver some listing gains, we would await more clarity on capital allocation plans, competitive activity and unit economics over the next few quarters to provide a more nuanced fundamental view on the company. 

    Out of Rs 9,380 crore IPO proceeds, Rs 9,000 crore will come to the company out of which Rs 6,750 crore will be utilized for organic and inorganic growth initiatives. Key risks going forward would be emerging competition from well-funded groups and NRAI, losses from new investments and diversification initiatives.

  • July 13, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services: The global stock market rally continues unabated with the Dow, Nasdaq, S&P 500, and the pan European Stoxx 600 again setting new record highs. Markets are currently ignoring valuation concerns. The fact that 583 stocks, mostly mid and small-caps were locked in the upper circuit yesterday is an indication of the frenzied retail activity in markets. From a conservative investment perspective, these are warning signals. 

    Meanwhile, the news from the inflation front is positive with June CPI coming at 6.26 percent against an expectation of  6.5 percent. This gives room for the RBI to continue on the accommodative mode further strengthening the bulls. While remaining invested in high-quality stocks investors should not be carried by the exuberance in the market, particularly in small-caps.

  • July 13, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Sunteck Realty share price gained over 6 percent in the morning session on July 13 after the company reported 74 percent YoY rise in bookings at Rs 176 crore for the quarter ended June. The rise in bookings was led by the performance of its mid-income and affordable housing projects.

    Global research firm CLSA has maintained buy on the stock and has raised target to Rs 440 from Rs 425 per share. It is of the view that with presales down QoQ but up YoY in Q1, it targets 40-50 percent growth in FY22, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

