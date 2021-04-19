MARKET NEWS

April 19, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open 2% lower as second wave of COVID intensifies; HDFC Bank in focus

All the sectoral indices trading in the red with PSU Bank, auto metal, infra and energy indices shed 2-5 percent.

  • April 19, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The health crisis India is going through and localised lockdowns & restrictions on economic activity warrant a market correction. The targets of around 11% GDP growth and above 30% earnings growth for FY 22 that the market had assumed pre-second wave are likely to fall short. The steady rise in test positivity cases and the steady decline in recovery rates are areas of serious concern. But, this negativity need not reflect fully in the market since the global clues are positive. 

    The sharp recovery in global growth led by the US and China augur well for markets globally. The decline in US 10-year yield from the recent high of 1.75% to 1.56% presently is a major relief & support to markets. Bulls would be reluctant to go long; bears would hesitate to go short massively. Time to wait & watch.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:56 AM IST

    Mindtree share price rises 2% post Q4 earnings

    The company reported 2.8 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 317.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2021.

    Consolidated revenue grew by 4.2 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 2,109.3 crore and the dollar revenue at $288.2 million was up by 5.2 percent from the previous quarter.

    Mindtree was quoting at Rs 2,118.45, up Rs 50.85, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:49 AM IST

    HDFC Bank slips 3% post Q4 numbers:

    HDFC Bank reported an 18.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone profit at Rs 8,186.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) on account of low base in the corresponding period. The profit in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 6,927.69 crore.

    HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,380.35, down Rs 48.10, or 3.37 percent on the BSE.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Due to weakness in the Dollar index, the rupee started strengthening once again from the hurdle of 75.5. However, fears that a surge in domestic Covid-19 cases and lockdown in some states could hamper economic recovery could dent the money market
     
    The dollar-rupee April contract on the NSE was at Rs 74.55 in the last session. The open interest increased 6% for the April series.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:37 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index shed 5 percent dragged by the Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    All stocks on BSE Sensex in the red

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Govt bans supply of oxygen to industries:

    The Centre on April 18 banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes except in nine specified industries in view of shortage of the essential public health commodity in several states amid a spike in COVID-19 infections.

    The decision will come into effect from April 22.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened weak on April 19 with Nifty below 14300.

    At 09:18 IST, the Sensex was down 1,061.72 points or 2.17% at 47770.31, and the Nifty was down 359.90 points or 2.46% at 14258. About 183 shares have advanced, 615 shares declined, and 53 shares are unchanged.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST

    Gold firms as softer US dollar, yields lift appeal:

    Gold edged higher on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields supported prices.

  • April 19, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap down opening tracking continuously rising Covid-19 cases in the country despite positive global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid continued optimism over upbeat economic data from the US & China and corporate earnings results.

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

