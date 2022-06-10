English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    June 10, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

    Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

    Stock Market Live Updates: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,320.280.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5016,478.100.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank35,085.450.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 16,478.10 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Jun 10, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,322.90123.75 +2.95%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel1,044.85-41.90 -3.86%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy26287.70311.40 +1.20%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5278.20-70.00 -1.31%


    • June 10, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
    • June 10, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns:

      Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States. Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel as of 0141 GMT after a 0.4% decline the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell 98 cents, or 0.8%, to $120.53 a barrel, having dropped 0.5% on Thursday.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 10, 2022 / 08:09 AM IST

      Asian Markets Updates

      Asian Markets Updates
    • June 10, 2022 / 08:07 AM IST

      FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 1,512.64 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,624.90 crore on June 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • June 10, 2022 / 08:06 AM IST

      US weekly jobless claims near five-month high:

      The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to the highest level in nearly five months last week, but that likely does not mark a material shift in labour market conditions, which remain extremely tight. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed unemployment rolls remained at a more than 52-year low at the end of May, underscoring the jobs market's strength.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 10, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook:

      The International Monetary Fund expects to further cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2022 next month, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday, following moves by the World Bank and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to cut their own forecasts this week.

      That would mark the IMF's third downgrade this year. In April, the IMF had already slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023.

    • June 10, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      Most rated companies have buffers to withstand further 10-15% rupee depreciation: Moody's

      Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 percent depreciation of the rupee. The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.

      In a statement, Moody's said the rupee has depreciated around 4.5 percent since the start of the year. Higher energy prices and interest rates in developed economies have led to capital outflows and rising commodity prices, pressuring the rupee.

    • June 10, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 228 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,243 levels on the Singaporean exchange.

    • June 10, 2022 / 08:01 AM IST

      US Markets: US stocks sold off sharply Thursday as investor anxiety heightened ahead of data on Friday that is expected to show consumer prices remained elevated in May. Selling picked up toward the end of the session. Mega-cap growth stocks led the drop, with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc falling 3.6% and 4.2%, respectively, and putting the most pressure on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638.11 points, or 1.94%, to 32,272.79; the S&P 500 lost 97.95 points, or 2.38%, to 4,017.82; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 332.05 points, or 2.75%, to 11,754.23.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • June 10, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Jim Rogers famous quote about the stock market.

      Hello Readers. Start your day with Jim Rogers famous quote about the stock market.
    • June 10, 2022 / 07:58 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.