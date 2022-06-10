Market Live Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for Indian indices

#StocksToWatch | Here's the list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today pic.twitter.com/2YObtZTHaK— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 10, 2022
Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns
US weekly jobless claims near five-month high
IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook
Most rated companies have buffers to withstand further 10-15% rupee depreciation: Moody's
US Markets end lower, Dow Jones falls 638 points
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,320.28
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,478.10
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|35,085.45
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,322.90
|123.75
|+2.95%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Tata Steel
|1,044.85
|-41.90
|-3.86%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|26287.70
|311.40
|+1.20%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5278.20
|-70.00
|-1.31%
#StocksToWatch | Here's the list of stocks that are in focus going into trade today pic.twitter.com/2YObtZTHaK— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) June 10, 2022
Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns:
Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States. Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel as of 0141 GMT after a 0.4% decline the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell 98 cents, or 0.8%, to $120.53 a barrel, having dropped 0.5% on Thursday.
Asian Markets Updates
FII and DII data: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold Rs 1,512.64 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,624.90 crore on June 9, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
US weekly jobless claims near five-month high:
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased to the highest level in nearly five months last week, but that likely does not mark a material shift in labour market conditions, which remain extremely tight. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday also showed unemployment rolls remained at a more than 52-year low at the end of May, underscoring the jobs market's strength.
IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook:
The International Monetary Fund expects to further cut its forecast for global economic growth in 2022 next month, an IMF spokesperson said on Thursday, following moves by the World Bank and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) to cut their own forecasts this week.
That would mark the IMF's third downgrade this year. In April, the IMF had already slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point to 3.6% in 2022 and 2023.
Most rated companies have buffers to withstand further 10-15% rupee depreciation: Moody's
Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 percent depreciation of the rupee. The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 77.76 against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and persistent foreign capital outflows.
In a statement, Moody's said the rupee has depreciated around 4.5 percent since the start of the year. Higher energy prices and interest rates in developed economies have led to capital outflows and rising commodity prices, pressuring the rupee.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 228 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,243 levels on the Singaporean exchange.
US Markets: US stocks sold off sharply Thursday as investor anxiety heightened ahead of data on Friday that is expected to show consumer prices remained elevated in May. Selling picked up toward the end of the session. Mega-cap growth stocks led the drop, with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc falling 3.6% and 4.2%, respectively, and putting the most pressure on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 638.11 points, or 1.94%, to 32,272.79; the S&P 500 lost 97.95 points, or 2.38%, to 4,017.82; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 332.05 points, or 2.75%, to 11,754.23.
Hello Readers. Start your day with Jim Rogers famous quote about the stock market.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.