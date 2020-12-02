PlusFinancial Times
December 02, 2020 / 09:55 AM IST
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; Tata Motors, IOC top gainers
Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias amid mixed global markets. Auto, pharma and metal stocks are witnessing buying interest.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST
    https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FBSEIndia%2Fstatus%2F1333985581051723776&widget=Tweet
  • December 02, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST
    Nifty Metal Index added 1 percent led by the Hindustan Copper, Nalco, NMDC:

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:39 AM IST
  • December 02, 2020 / 09:31 AM IST

    Hero MotoCorp November auto sales:

    Total sales jumped 14.4% at 5,91,091 units versus 5,16,775 units and domestic sales was up 13.8% at 575,957 units versus 505,994 units, YoY.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:24 AM IST
  • December 02, 2020 / 09:23 AM IST

    Asian markets update:

    Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine kept market sentiment well supported.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Benchmark indices opened flat with negative bias on December 2 amid mixed global markets.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 76.33 points or 0.17% at 44,579.11, and the Nifty was down 18.30 points or 0.14% at 13,090.70. About 881 shares have advanced, 312 shares declined, and 55 shares are unchanged.

  • December 02, 2020 / 09:09 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    Indian markets are likely to see a flattish opening on the back of rising hopes around vaccines that were offset by worries about surging Coronavirus cases despite strong global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended higher amid renewed hopes of a fiscal stimulus.

