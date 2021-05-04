MARKET NEWS

May 04, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; UPL top gainer, metal, banks in focus

Stock Market Live Updates | On the sectoral front, metal and PSU bank indices rose 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices added nearly a percent each.

  • May 04, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

    Anupam Rasayan to invest Rs 43 crore to set up a solar power plant:

    Anupam Rasayan India has issued a letter of intent to install solar power by investing sum of Rs 43 crore.

    The entire capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore will be funded from the company's recently concluded IPO proceeds. The size of the plant will be 12.50 MW and will cater to the energy requirements of company's major units, company said in its release.

    Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 638.80, up Rs 10.30, or 1.64 percent on the BSE.

  • May 04, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST

    Market Updates: Benchmark indices erased all the early gains and trading flat in the volatile session.

    The Sensex was up 57.49 points or 0.12% at 48776.01, and the Nifty was up 23.60 points or 0.16% at 14657.80. About 1676 shares have advanced, 787 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.

  • May 04, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex

    There is an excess of dollar supply causing the disruption in cash premiums going as high as 16%. So exporters and others sold dollar and from a high of 74.32 rupee rose to 73.85. 

    Today if the same scenario prevails then we may again see the sell-off. RBI may have to step in to control the absurd cash and premiums levels. Exporters may sell around 74.20 levels while importers may buy around 73.80 levels.

  • May 04, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: 

    Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 73.90 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 73.93, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market.

    On May 3, rupee erased intraday losses and ended near the day's high at 73.93 per dollar against previous close of 74.07.

  • May 04, 2021 / 09:53 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index gained 2 percent supported by the PNB, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda:

  • May 04, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    SBI Life Insurance share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,005.05, rising over 4 percent in the early trade on May 4, a day after the company posted a net profit of Rs 532.38 crore for the March quarter (Q4), a tad above Rs 530.67 crore in the year-ago period.

    The life insurer had a net premium of Rs 15,555.74 crore against Rs 11,862.98 crore in the same quarter last year.

    For FY21, the value of the new business (VNB) increased by 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,330 crore. VNB margin increased by 170 bps from 18.7 percent in FY20 to 20.4 percent in FY21.

  • May 04, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST

    Supply chain bottlenecks amid roaring demand slow U.S. manufacturing

    U.S. manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in April, restrained by shortages of inputs as rising vaccinations against COVID-19 and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand.

    The ISM’s index of national factory activity fell to a reading of 60.7 last month after surging to 64.7 in March, which was the highest level since December 1983. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in manufacturing, which accounts for 11.9% of the U.S. economy. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to 65 in April.

  • May 04, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Nifty metal index rose 1.5 percent led by the SAIL, Hindalco, NALCO

  • May 04, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Fed's Powell says economic recovery clouded by racial, education gaps

    The U.S. economy is doing better but is “not out of the woods yet,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Monday in remarks that flagged an upcoming central bank study documenting the disproportionate blow suffered by the less educated and working parents during the coronavirus downturn.

