Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; UPL top gainer, metal, banks in focus

May 04, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan to invest Rs 43 crore to set up a solar power plant:

Anupam Rasayan India has issued a letter of intent to install solar power by investing sum of Rs 43 crore.

The entire capital expenditure of Rs 43 crore will be funded from the company's recently concluded IPO proceeds. The size of the plant will be 12.50 MW and will cater to the energy requirements of company's major units, company said in its release.

