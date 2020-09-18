172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|market-live-updates-sgx-nifty-indicates-a-flat-opening-for-indian-indices-5-5854441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 18, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 11,550; pharma stocks rally

Among the sectors, the pharma index gained 2 percent followed by auto and banks. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.

highlights

  • September 18, 2020 09:40 AM IST

    Buzzing Stock: Essel Propack share price fell over 5 percent after Blackstone eyes selling stake in the packaging firm. The world’s biggest alternative asset manager is looking to sell a large chunk of its shareholding in the packaging firm through block trades. The deal could fetch the investor as much as USD 251 million.

  • September 18, 2020 09:19 AM IST

    Market opens: Sensex is up 162.45 points or 0.42 percent at 39142.30, and the Nifty gained 62.90 points or 0.55 percent at 11579. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are the top gainers while Essel Propack, Reliance Industries and Lupin are the most active stocks.

    Among the sectors, the pharma index gained 2 percent followed by auto and banks. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.

    Market opens : Sensex is up 162.45 points or 0.42 percent at 39142.30, and the Nifty gained 62.90 points or 0.55 percent at 11579. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are the top gainers while Essel Propack, Reliance Industries and Lupin are the most active stocks. Among the sectors, the pharma index gained 2 percent followed by auto and banks. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.
  • September 18, 2020 09:09 AM IST

    HDFC Bank in focus: Two US-based law firms announced filing of class action lawsuit against bank. Rosen & Schall Law Firms File Suits against Bank for false, misleading information. Both firms had announced probe into claims against HDFC Bank leading to lawsuit, CNBC-TV18 reported.

  • September 18, 2020 08:33 AM IST

    ICICIdirect on market outlook: Nifty opened with a lower gap on September 17 and remained highly volatile with a negative bias throughout the day. Sectorally, action was seen in pharma and technology stocks while profit taking was seen in auto, BFSI and metal stocks. However, on the options front 11,500 Put has maximum OI. This should act as strong support on downsides. The major Put base is at 11,500 strike with almost 31 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11,600 strike with almost 29 lakh shares.
     
    Bank Nifty future saw sideways trade but remained firm above 22,000 throughout the day. Most private and midcap banks witnessed supply from higher levels. From the options space, additions were seen in 23,000 and 23,500 strike Call, which is the resistance area, whereas support for the Bank Nifty is at 22,000.

  • September 18, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    Oil price update: Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel by 0112 GMT, while US oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel.

  • September 18, 2020 08:03 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 3 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,525 on the Singaporean Exchange

  • September 18, 2020 07:53 AM IST

    Asian markets are trading flat with Nikkei managing to stay in the green

    Asian markets are trading flat with Nikkei managing to stay in the green
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.