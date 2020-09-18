Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 11,550; pharma stocks rally

Live now
Sep 18, 2020 09:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Buzzing Stock: Essel Propack share price fell over 5 percent after Blackstone eyes selling stake in the packaging firm. The world’s biggest alternative asset manager is looking to sell a large chunk of its shareholding in the packaging firm through block trades. The deal could fetch the investor as much as USD 251 million.
Market opens: Sensex is up 162.45 points or 0.42 percent at 39142.30, and the Nifty gained 62.90 points or 0.55 percent at 11579. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are the top gainers while Essel Propack, Reliance Industries and Lupin are the most active stocks.
Among the sectors, the pharma index gained 2 percent followed by auto and banks. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.
HDFC Bank in focus: Two US-based law firms announced filing of class action lawsuit against bank. Rosen & Schall Law Firms File Suits against Bank for false, misleading information. Both firms had announced probe into claims against HDFC Bank leading to lawsuit, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1,750, target at Rs 1,830 and Zee Entertainment with a stop loss of Rs 215, target at Rs 232.
ICICIdirect on market outlook: Nifty opened with a lower gap on September 17 and remained highly volatile with a negative bias throughout the day. Sectorally, action was seen in pharma and technology stocks while profit taking was seen in auto, BFSI and metal stocks. However, on the options front 11,500 Put has maximum OI. This should act as strong support on downsides. The major Put base is at 11,500 strike with almost 31 lakh shares while the major Call base is at the 11,600 strike with almost 29 lakh shares.
Bank Nifty future saw sideways trade but remained firm above 22,000 throughout the day. Most private and midcap banks witnessed supply from higher levels. From the options space, additions were seen in 23,000 and 23,500 strike Call, which is the resistance area, whereas support for the Bank Nifty is at 22,000.
With the derivatives expiry next week, the market is expected to trade volatile with rollover movement in individual sectors and stocks.
Oil price update: Oil prices drifted lower on Friday, pausing after three days of gains, as producers prepared to resume operations in the Gulf of Mexico and data showed Saudi Arabian exports rose from record lows. Brent crude was down 6 cents at $43.24 a barrel by 0112 GMT, while US oil futures dropped 6 cents to $40.91 a barrel.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 3 points loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 11,525 on the Singaporean Exchange
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 3 points loss.
Asian markets are trading flat with Nikkei managing to stay in the green