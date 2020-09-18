Market Live Updates: Indices trade in the green with Nifty around 11,550; pharma stocks rally

Market opens: Sensex is up 162.45 points or 0.42 percent at 39142.30, and the Nifty gained 62.90 points or 0.55 percent at 11579. Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel are the top gainers while Essel Propack, Reliance Industries and Lupin are the most active stocks.

Among the sectors, the pharma index gained 2 percent followed by auto and banks. The midcap and smallcap indices added half a percent each.