Market Live: Nifty below 10,950, Sensex flat; RBI cuts repo rate by 35 bps

Aug 07, 2019 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Market Update:
JSW Energy gains 4% on strong Q1 show:
Cadila Healthcare classifies inspection as OAI:
Deccan Cements surges 7%:
Market Update:
Rupee trades lower:
GIC to invest IRB Infra's road projects:
Avenue Supermarts falls 2%:
Rupee Opens:
Asian markets trade mixed:
Dollar Update:
Wall Street gains 1%:
SGX Nifty Update:
Cummins India Q1 results: Net profit fell 17 percent at Rs 152.3 crore against Rs 184.1 crore, revenue was up at Rs 1,351.7 crore against Rs 1,337 crore, YoY.
Indices flat post RBI policy:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the volatile trading on August 7 after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent.
The Sensex is up 10.41 points at 36987.26, while Nifty is down 7.10 points at 10,941.20. About 1248 shares have advanced, 838 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
'Nifty likely to consolidate in broader range of 10,750-11,000 with bearish bias'
As long term moving averages on weekly charts are placed there while on higher side 11,000 levels should act as key psychological level for Nifty.
JSW Energy gains 4% on strong Q1 show:
Share price of JSW Energy rose 4 percent as company's Q1FY20 consolidated Q1 profit rose to Rs 244.38 crore versus Rs 229.17 crore and revenue increased to Rs 2,412.2 crore versus Rs 2,360.6 crore, YoY.
JUST IN | Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent in its policy meeting on August 7.
Reverse Repo Rate adjusted to 5.15 percent. RBI cut FY20 GDP growth target to 6.9 percent from 7 percent.
Cadila Healthcare classifies inspection as OAI: Cadila Healthcare has received a letter from the USFDA classifying the inspection conducted at the Company's Moraiya facility located at Ahmedabad, Gujarat from April 22, 2019 to May 3, 2019 as 'Official Action Indicated' (OAI).
Amar Ambani, President & Research Head, Institutional Equities, YES Securities:
With inflation risks benign, pick up in monsoon in recent weeks and growth slowing down, we expect MPC to cut Repo rate by 25 basis points in credit policy on August 7, while maintaining accommodative policy stance. RBI will take cognizance of currency depreciation, global trade war escalation and the need to maintain rate differentials with global bond yields and not go with a 50 basis points cut.
In addition, we also expect to see downward revision to RBI’s FY20 GDP growth forecast of 7.0%, cues on future monetary policy trajectory, and views on liquidity management and financial stability.
Buzzing: Shares of Deccan Cements surged nearly 11 percent on August 7 after company's Q1 profit rose to Rs 23.3 crore versus Rs 11.3 crore, revenue climbed 12.6 percent to Rs 182 crore versus Rs 161.7 crore, YoY.