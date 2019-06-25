Market Live: Indices at day's high, Nifty above 11,750, Sensex gains 250 points

Live now
Jun 25, 2019 02:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Tobramycin Inhalation Solution:
Infosys announces partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe:
Market at day's high:
Rupee at day's low:
Torrent Pharma redeems NCDs worth Rs 83 crore:
Market Update:
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on USFDA approval:
Piramal Enterprises slips 3%:
Dollar Update:
Eris Lifesciences gains 5%:
Rupee Opens:
Gold Update:
Crude Update:
Wall Street ends mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories launched Tobramycin Inhalation Solution:
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).
Infosys announces partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe:
Infosys announced a long term strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe (TMHE). Infosys will help TMHE in its digital transformation journey by facilitating transformation to a scalable digital hybrid cloud platform, providing application services, digital workplace, infrastructure management and a dedicated data center operation.
Here are 7 wishes of D-Street from Budget 2019 that will boost capital markets
The general public is expecting the government to provide incentives to those who are actually investing in the growth of the country and introduce measures to widen the base of capital markets in India
Market at day's high:
Indian indices are trading at day's high level on June 25 with Nifty above 11,750 level.
The Sensex is up 211.72 points or 0.54% at 39334.68, and the Nifty up 67.20 points or 0.57% at 11766.90. About 1065 shares have advanced, 1196 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Metal up 1%:
Fuel Demand
Growth in India's fuel demand is expected to remain above 4 percent this year, driven by consumption of gasoline and jet fuel in the transportation sector, the head of the country's largest state-owned refiner said.
Gasoline and jet fuel demand are expected to rise by 7 percent to 8 percent this year, while diesel consumption could increase by 3 percent, Indian Oil Corp Chairman Sanjiv Singh told Reuters. Source: Reuters.
Moneycontrol Exclusive
Kolkata-headquartered FMCG conglomerate Emami has kicked off the process to sell controlling stake in its paper business along with select assets in its cement business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
Promoters hold 74.9 percent in Emami Paper Mills, which is listed on the stock exchanges and has a market capitalisation of about Rs 550 crore based on Monday’s closing price. The company made Rs 1,542 crore of revenues and a net profit of Rs 44 crore in financial year 2018-19.
The Emami promoters are keen to dispel market concerns and lower their debt burden of around Rs 2,200 crore, which was raised by pledging their shares in listed flagship Emami.
"The promoters have mandated investment bank Nomura to sell a controlling stake in Emami Paper and the process is likely to be launched shortly. Domestic strategic players are likely to express interest in the target company along with overseas players," one of the sources cited above told Moneycontrol.
Shriram Transport Finance Company in Action
Company informed exchanges that Piramal Enterprises and TPG are valuable investors / partners of the Shriram group. Both PEL and TPG are evaluating the feasibility of selling their respective shareholding in SCL.
"We understand that PEL's evaluation of exit from SCl is a part of its long-term strategy to fund growth of its financial services business. TPG's evaluation of an exit from SCl is consistent with its investment review practices, and takes into account, among other factors, the period of time TPG has been invested in SCL," it added.
Rupee at day's low: The Indian rupee erased all its gains and trading at day's low level. It is trading flat at 69.37 per dollar versus previous close 69.35.
Here are 7 wishes of D-Street from Budget 2019 that will boost capital markets
The general public is expecting the government to provide incentives to those who are actually investing in the growth of the country and introduce measures to widen the base of capital markets in India
Subex will be a part of the ITW Global Leaders’ Forum’s Communications Blockchain Network (CBN), a blockchain-based consortium which aims to revolutionize the ICT Service Provider industry’s commercial settlement infrastructure.
'EURINR likely to move higher towards the 82 mark in two-month time'
Vaqarjaved Khan The pair of EURUSD has been under a lot of pressure since the start of 2019 on account of continued strength in the dollar, the pair has weakened by nearly 1 percent on account of trade war concerns and weak macro-economic data from the shared bloc.
Torrent Pharma redeems NCDs worth Rs 83 crore: Secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 83 crore has been redeemed and repaid by the company on June 24, 2019.
Market Update: Benchmark indices are trading flat to positive in the afternoon trade on June 25.
The Sensex is up 35.35 points or 0.09% at 39158.31, and the Nifty up 10.10 points or 0.09% at 11709.80. About 989 shares have advanced, 1080 shares declined, and 113 shares are unchanged.
'Welspun Corp and Apollo Tyres are among 5 short-term buy ideas'
Nifty traded in a tight range of 11,840-11,640 entire last week, forming an opening bearish Marubozu candlestick pattern. Current weekly candlestick pattern formation suggests an upmove is possible only above the previous week's opening price zone placed around 11,840.
SBI Life Insurance Company shares fell 5 percent on June 25 after foreign partner BNP Paribas Cardif will sell up to 2.5 percent stake in company.
Buzzing: L&T Technology Services shares fell nearly 3 percent on June 25 as parent firm is selling its stake in company to meet minimum public shareholding norms.
Gold hits six-year peak on softer dollar, US-Iran friction
Gold prices climbed more than 1% on June 25to their highest in six years as the dollar weakened on prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve, while simmering US-Iran tensions drove investors towards the safe-haven bullion.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gains 2% on USFDA approval: The company has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Oseltamivir Phosphate Capsules USP, 30 mg (base), 45 mg (base) and 75 mg (base).
D-Street Buzz: Oil & gas stocks gain led by HPCL; Zee Entertainment falls 2%, RIL most active
The top gainers from the NSE include JSW Steel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra, ONGC and NTPC while the top losers are Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, YES Bank, Sun Pharma and Eicher Motors.
Buzzing: Share price of IFCI rose 5 percent on June 25 after the company approved the sale of company's remaining stake of 1,20,66,871 equity shares comprising of 2.44 percent of the total equity shares of NSE.
Market Outlook
Gautam Duggad of Motilal Oswal Financial Services told CNBC-TV18 that there is an evidence of rural consumption slowdown and hence next 8-10 months will be challenging for equity market.
Mindtree will continue to be volatile until L&T open offer gets completed and in case of Yes Bank, he prefers to wait for clarity on its capital raising plans, he said.
He further said IT sector can deliver 8-10 percent growth returns and he is positive on space.
These 11 cos have themselves to blame as their stocks tank 50-90% in H1CY19
The list is populated by companies that have been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons.
Rupee Update
The Indian rupee appreciated by 10 paise to 69.25 against the US dollar, driven by easing crude oil prices and weakening of the US dollar in the overseas market.
The rupee opened strong at 69.32 at the interbank forex market then gained further ground to touch 69.22 per dollar, displaying gains of 13 paise against the greenback. On Monday, the rupee had settled at 69.35 against the US dollar.
Buzzing: Shares of Piramal Enterprises shed 3 percent in the early trade on June 25 after the company said that it was evaluating the feasibility of sale of its entire (effective 20 percent) stake in Shriram Capital.
Dollar Updare: The dollar on Tuesday remained shackled by the prospects of monetary easing by the Federal Reserve while the safe-haven Swiss franc and gold were supported by simmering tensions between Washington and Tehran.
Eris Lifesciences gains 5%: Shares of Eris Lifesciences gained more than 5 percent in the early trade on June 25 as company board is going to consider buy back of shares.
Market opens: It is a weak start for the benchmark indices on June 25 with Nifty around 11,650.
The Sensex is down 137.85 points at 38,985.11, while Nifty is down 41.50 points at 11,658.20. About 244 shares have advanced, 507 shares declined, and 28 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, NTPC, M&M, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel and Oberoi Realty are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra.
Among sectors, except energy all other indices are trading lower led by metal, auto, bank, IT and FMCG.