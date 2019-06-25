Market Live: Indices at day's high, Nifty above 11,750, Sensex gains 250 points

Moneycontrol Exclusive

Kolkata-headquartered FMCG conglomerate Emami has kicked off the process to sell controlling stake in its paper business along with select assets in its cement business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Promoters hold 74.9 percent in Emami Paper Mills, which is listed on the stock exchanges and has a market capitalisation of about Rs 550 crore based on Monday’s closing price. The company made Rs 1,542 crore of revenues and a net profit of Rs 44 crore in financial year 2018-19.

The Emami promoters are keen to dispel market concerns and lower their debt burden of around Rs 2,200 crore, which was raised by pledging their shares in listed flagship Emami.

"The promoters have mandated investment bank Nomura to sell a controlling stake in Emami Paper and the process is likely to be launched shortly. Domestic strategic players are likely to express interest in the target company along with overseas players," one of the sources cited above told Moneycontrol.