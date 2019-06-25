App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outshines led by RIL; Tata Steel jumps 2%, Titan at new 52-week high

957 stocks advanced and 787 declined while 345 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1186 stocks advanced, 1258 declined and 171 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative image
Representative image

Benchmark indices are trading over half a percent in this afternoon session with Nifty up 88 points at 11,787 while the Sensex jumped 280 points and is trading at 39,403 level.

Nifty Energy along with the metal index are up over a percent each led by Reliance Industries, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Metal stocks are also buzzing led by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Zinc.

Close

Selective PSU banks are also up, the top gainers are Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Baroda among others.

related news

India VIX is down 1.18 percent and is trading at 15.04 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include JSW Steel, BPCL, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks are ICICI Lombard, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

DCB Bank, REC, Voltas, Godrej Properties, Titan Company and Tanla Solutions have hit 52-week high on BSE.

359 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Reliance Communications, Eros Media, McLeod Russel, Gammon Infra, Sunil Hitech, Mercator, Jaypee Infra, TVS Motor, Cadila Healthcare and Hindustan Zinc among others.

957 stocks advanced and 787 declined while 345 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1186 stocks advanced, 1258 declined and 171 remained unchanged.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 25, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.