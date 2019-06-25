D-Street Buzz: Nifty Energy outshines led by RIL; Tata Steel jumps 2%, Titan at new 52-week high

Benchmark indices are trading over half a percent in this afternoon session with Nifty up 88 points at 11,787 while the Sensex jumped 280 points and is trading at 39,403 level.

Nifty Energy along with the metal index are up over a percent each led by Reliance Industries, ONGC, HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil Corporation.

Metal stocks are also buzzing led by JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power and Hindustan Zinc.

Selective PSU banks are also up, the top gainers are Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Bank of Baroda among others.

India VIX is down 1.18 percent and is trading at 15.04 levels.

The top gainers from the NSE include JSW Steel, BPCL, NTPC, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank while the top losers are YES Bank, Bharti Infratel, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The most active stocks are ICICI Lombard, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

DCB Bank, REC, Voltas, Godrej Properties, Titan Company and Tanla Solutions have hit 52-week high on BSE.

359 stocks have hit 52-week low on BSE including Reliance Communications, Eros Media, McLeod Russel, Gammon Infra, Sunil Hitech, Mercator, Jaypee Infra, TVS Motor, Cadila Healthcare and Hindustan Zinc among others.

957 stocks advanced and 787 declined while 345 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 1186 stocks advanced, 1258 declined and 171 remained unchanged.