Market Live: Nifty below 8,700 in pre-opening, Sensex down 350 points

Apr 08, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 160.32 points or 0.53% at 30227.53, and the Nifty up 48.95 points or 0.56% at 8841.15.
In pics | Stocks in the news: Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, VA Tech Wabag, Adani Green, IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank | Sudarshan Chemical | Adani Green Enerfy are also among the stocks in the news today.
Dollar Updates: The dollar found a footing on Wednesday as investors returned to safe-havens, unwinding some risk currency gains made on hopes the coronavirus crisis in Europe and New York was slowing, said Reuters.
What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know
Benchmark indices on April 7 posted strong gains after two consecutive sessions of losses. Sensex closed 2,476 points, or 8.97 percent, higher at 30,067.21 while Nifty settled 708 points, or 8.76 percent, up at 8,792.20.
Wall Street ends lower: The evaporation of a rally on Wall Street in the closing minutes of Tuesday’s session shows that many investors fear the U.S. stock market is in danger of a renewed tumble due to uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, with a 152 points loss or 1.71 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 8,711 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.