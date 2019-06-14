Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty above 11,750; Zee Entertainment falls 4%

Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip 1%

Automobile dealers' body FADA said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1 percent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year.

Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6 percent to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 percent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year. Source: PTI