Market Live: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty above 11,750; Zee Entertainment falls 4%

Live now
Jun 14, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Smartlink Holdings approves buyback:
May WPI Inflation:
Market Update:
Rupee Update:
Dr Lal PathLabs gains:
Hexaware Technologies gains 2% on acquisition:
Gold hits one-week high:
Dr Reddy's Laboratories to sell its neurology branded products:
Crude Update:
Rupee opens:
Wall Street ends higher:
Asian markets trade mixed:
SGX Nifty Update:
Moody's ups outlook on Adani Transmission to stable from negative, reports CNBC-TV18.
Smartlink Holdings approves buyback: Shares of Smartlink Holdings touched 52-week high of Rs 109.80, rising 16 percent after company approved buyback of shares.
Aurobindo Pharma shares fell 5 percent on June 14 after the US health regulator pointed out data integrity lapses at finished dosages plant in Bachupally, Telangana.
Party over: 19 high-beta stocks fall 10-60% since Lok Sabha result
Among BSE500, 79 stocks have given negative returns which have a beta over 1 since May 23 to June 11.
Shares of chemical manufacturing company PI Industries gained 3 percent to hit a record high of Rs 1,178 on June 14 after CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on bank facilities.
Passenger Vehicle Sales Dip 1%
Automobile dealers' body FADA said retail sales of passenger vehicles (PV) in May declined by 1 percent to 2,51,049 units as compared to the same period last year.
Two-wheeler sales declined by 8.6 percent to 14,07,361 units last month as compared with 15,40,377 units in the year-ago period. Commercial vehicle sales dropped by 7.8 percent to 62,551 units against 67,847 units in May last year. Source: PTI
Suntech Realty said it appointed Manoj Agarwal as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Sankhya Infotech said IDBI Bank has initiated forensic audit.
Kalpataru Power Transmission shares gained 1.7 percent intraday after global brokerage house PhillipCapital India initiated coverage with a buy rating and target price of Rs 670, implying 37 percent potential upside.
The research firm said the T&D equipment and infrastructure conglomerate is a unique play on key infrastructure sector segments, backed by a management that has consistently demonstrated its ability to incubate new businesses, expand margins, and manage working capital.
Adani Gas shares rallied 6.8 percent after a media report indicated that French energy giant Total SA is close to acquiring a 30 percent stake in Indian gas distribution company.
Despite its share price doubling in less than 3 years, Varun Beverages is only warming up
Analysts are counting on the stock to unleash its true growth potential in India after the beverage major acquired PepsiCo franchise rights in West and South India.
Indraprastha Gas has appointed Deepak Mishra as an additional and independent director of the company w.e.f. June 13, 2019.
Breaking News | May WPI inflation at 2.45% against 3.07%, MoM, which is at lowest level since July 2017.
Food inflation at 5.1%, primary articles inflation at 6.16% and fuel & power inflation at 0.98%, MoM.
Market Update: The Sensex is down 207.97 points or 0.52% at 39533.39, and the Nifty down 68.70 points or 0.58% at 11845.30.
About 708 shares have advanced, 1342 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced interim results from a Phase 2 study of interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitor ILUMYATM in patients with active psoriatic arthritis that was presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology in Madrid, Spain.
As stocks dwindle, downside in castor seed seems limited: Anand Rathi
Vedika Narvekar After falling consistently since the beginning of the month, prices of most agricultural commodities rebounded on June 11. Despite a delay in the onset of the south-west monsoon, markets are optimistic that kharif sowing would begin on time.
Rupee Update: The Indian rupee is trading lower at 69.58 per dollar versus previous close 69.51.
Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term
Here is a list of top 8 stocks which could give 9-16 percent return in the short term.
Dr Lal PathLabs: Board of directors of company's wholly owned subsidiary viz. Pathlabs Unifiers approved signing a binding term sheet for acquisition of 70% equity stake in a New Company to be incorporated by Vinita Kothari and Sushila Dalal.
With a rangebound market, could SIPs in these top 16 medium-high risk stocks give 18-25% return p.a.
In 2019 so far, the Sensex and Nifty rallied 10 percent each while the BSE Midcap index fell 3 percent and Smallcap index lost 1 percent.
Buzzing: Wockhardt shares rallied 3.7 percent after the US health regulator issued zero 483 observations for bioequivalence centre in Maharashtra.
D-Street Buzz: Infra stocks gain led by L&T; Zee Entertainment falls 4%, Gruh Finance most active
The breadth of the market favoured the declines as 670 stocks advanced and 921 declined while 497 remained unchanged on the NSE. On the BSE, 736 stocks advanced, 1030 declined and 100 remained unchanged.
Ceat has entered into share subscription and shareholders’ agreement with E-Fleet Systems (E-Fleet) for making investment of not exceeding Rs 4 crore in E-Fleet.
Rupee Update
The rupee traded lower by 4 paise at 69.55 against the US dollar, as rising crude oil price concerns weighed on investor community.
Forex traders said, rupee is trading in a narrow range as prospects of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve kept investors edgy.
Besides, strengthening of the American currency in the overseas market and weak opening in domestic equities weighed on the local unit.
Wockhardt shares rallied 3.7 percent intraday after the US health regulator issued zero 483 observations for bioequivalence centre in Maharashtra.
Hexaware Technologies gains 2% on acquisition: Hexaware Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexaware Technologies, India has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Inc. and Hexaware Technologies has acquired 100% shares of Mobiquity Softech (wholly owned subsidiary of Mobiquity Inc.)
Market Update: Benchmark indices extend early losses with Nifty trading around 11,850 level.
At 09:55 hrs IST, the Sensex is down 150.47 points or 0.38% at 39590.89, and the Nifty down 51.80 points or 0.43% at 11862.20. About 585 shares have advanced, 925 shares declined, and 75 shares are unchanged.