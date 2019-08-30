Closing Bell: Nifty reclaims 11k, Sensex up 263 pts ahead of FM presser

Live now
Aug 30, 2019 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Technical View
Nifty index remained highly volatile throughout the session and traded in wider range of 150 points. It drifted towards 10,880 levels in first half of the day but recovered sharply from lower zones to extend its gains towards 11,040 levels and managed to close above 11,000 levels.
"It formed a Hammer candle on daily scale. Now it has to continue to hold above 11,000 levels to witness an upmove towards 11,111 then 11,141 levels while on the downside supports are seen at 10,950 then 10,880 levels," Chandan Taparia, Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.
Newland Labs has received Establishment Inspection Report from US FDA for its Hyderabad unit.
Coffee Day Enterprises appointed former CBI DG Ashok Malhotra to probe company's financials.
Market Outlook
"The market will react to GDP data and outcome of the FM conference, which is scheduled post-market today. We reiterate our positive yet cautious view on markets and suggest focusing on stock selection," Ajit Mishra Vice President, Research, Religare Broking said.
JUST IN | April-July fiscal deficit 77.8 percent of Rs 7.04 lakh crore FY20 target.
April-July fiscal gap at Rs 5.47 lakh crore against Rs 5.40 lakh crore. July fiscal gap at Rs 1.16 lakh crore versus Rs 1.11 lakh crore and July revenue gap at Rs 83,200 crore versus Rs 89,800 crore, YoY.
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation approved conversion of the whole or part of the debt into equity shares or other securities of the Company
Market Close: Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on the higher note on the first day of the September series with Nifty above 11,000.
At close, the Sensex was up 263.86 points at 37,332.79, while Nifty was up 85.60 points at 11,033.90. About 1384 shares have advanced, 1122 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Power Grid, Eicher Motors and ONGC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Tata Steel.
Among sectors, except energy and infra, other indices ended higher led by the pharma, metal, PSU banks, auto, FMCG and IT.
Shares of PSU banks gained 1-13 percent on August 30 after a media report of likely mega merger plan announcement from the government
NTPC commissions first ultra supercritical 660 MW unit at Khargone in Madhya Pradesh
This plant operates at an efficiency of 41.5 per cent, which is 3.3 per cent higher than the conventional supercritical ones, with steam parameters of 600 degree Celsius temperatures and 270 kg/cm2 pressure, a company statement said.
European stocks near one-month highs: European stocks continued to trade near one-month highs on Friday, helped by a surge in German real estate companies and on relief that trade tensions between the United States and China were easing, reported Reuters.