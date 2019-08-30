Closing Bell: Nifty reclaims 11k, Sensex up 263 pts ahead of FM presser

Market Close: Benchmark indices ended the volatile session on the higher note on the first day of the September series with Nifty above 11,000.

At close, the Sensex was up 263.86 points at 37,332.79, while Nifty was up 85.60 points at 11,033.90. About 1384 shares have advanced, 1122 shares declined, and 166 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Power Grid, Eicher Motors and ONGC were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Zee Entertainment and Tata Steel.

Among sectors, except energy and infra, other indices ended higher led by the pharma, metal, PSU banks, auto, FMCG and IT.