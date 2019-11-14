Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty around 11,850; Infosys top gainer, SBI most active

Oil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says US shale growth may slow in 2020

Oil prices rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories while comments from an OPEC official about lower-than-expected US shale production growth in 2020 also provided some support for oil.

However, prices were capped by mixed signs for oil demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, as industrial output increased in October at a less-than-expected rate but oil refinery throughput last month rose 9.2% from a year earlier to the second-highest ever.

Brent futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.53 per barrel by 0250 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.4%, to reach $57.34, Reuters reported. Read More