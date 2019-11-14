App
Nov 14, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty around 11,850; Infosys top gainer, SBI most active

Among the sectors, Nifty IT added half a percent led by Infosys, Hexaware Tech and HCL Tech while metal stocks remained under pressure.

highlights

  • Nov 14, 12:03 PM (IST)

    October WPI inflation at 0.16 percent

    October WPI inflation at 0.16 percentagainst CNBC-TV18 Poll of -0.21 percent and 0.33 percent MoM. Food inflation stood at 7.65 percent against 5.98 percent MoM.

    August WPI inflation revised to 1.17 percent from 1.08 percent. Manufactured products inflation stood at -0.84 percent against -0.42 percent MoM. Fuel and power inflation at -8.27 percent against -7.05 percent MoM.   Non-food articles inflation stood at 2.35 percent against 2.18 percent MoM. Vegetables inflation stood at 38.91 percent against 19.43 percent MoM.

  • Nov 14, 11:55 AM (IST)
  • Nov 14, 11:52 AM (IST)

    Oil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says US shale growth may slow in 2020

    Oil prices rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories while comments from an OPEC official about lower-than-expected US shale production growth in 2020 also provided some support for oil.

    However, prices were capped by mixed signs for oil demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, as industrial output increased in October at a less-than-expected rate but oil refinery throughput last month rose 9.2% from a year earlier to the second-highest ever.

    Brent futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.53 per barrel by 0250 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.4%, to reach $57.34, Reuters reported. Read More

  • Nov 14, 11:46 AM (IST)

    NALCO share price falls 6% after steep contraction in Q2 margin

  • Nov 14, 11:40 AM (IST)

    Stocks that are witnessing a huge surge in volumes traded today. Click here to view full list

  • Nov 14, 11:27 AM (IST)

    Dixon Tech share price jumps 9% after Q2 earnings

    Shares of Dixon Technologies gained 9 percent intraday on November 14 after healthy earnings growth in Q2FY20 and strong management commentary.

    The stock touched fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,276 on the BSE. It rallied more than 60 percent in last three months amid consistent earnings growth and was quoting at Rs 3,229.80, up Rs 230.35, or 7.68 percent at 1058 hours IST.

    “We will surpass our earlier guidance of 40 percent revenue growth for FY20. In fact, we are looking at 50 percent revenue growth for FY20,” Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer told CNBC-TV18.

  • Nov 14, 11:14 AM (IST)

  • Nov 14, 11:13 AM (IST)

    Bank Nifty rises 400 points off lows

    The top gainers from the banking space included YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India.

  • Nov 14, 11:07 AM (IST)

  • Nov 14, 10:56 AM (IST)
