Market Live: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty around 11,850; Infosys top gainer, SBI most active

Nov 14, 2019 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
October WPI inflation at 0.16 percent
October WPI inflation at 0.16 percentagainst CNBC-TV18 Poll of -0.21 percent and 0.33 percent MoM. Food inflation stood at 7.65 percent against 5.98 percent MoM.August WPI inflation revised to 1.17 percent from 1.08 percent. Manufactured products inflation stood at -0.84 percent against -0.42 percent MoM. Fuel and power inflation at -8.27 percent against -7.05 percent MoM. Non-food articles inflation stood at 2.35 percent against 2.18 percent MoM. Vegetables inflation stood at 38.91 percent against 19.43 percent MoM.
Oil rises after OPEC's Barkindo says US shale growth may slow in 2020
Oil prices rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise drop in US crude inventories while comments from an OPEC official about lower-than-expected US shale production growth in 2020 also provided some support for oil.
However, prices were capped by mixed signs for oil demand in China, the world’s biggest crude importer, as industrial output increased in October at a less-than-expected rate but oil refinery throughput last month rose 9.2% from a year earlier to the second-highest ever.
Brent futures rose 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $62.53 per barrel by 0250 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 22 cents, or 0.4%, to reach $57.34, Reuters reported. Read More
NALCO share price falls 6% after steep contraction in Q2 margin
Dixon Tech share price jumps 9% after Q2 earnings
Shares of Dixon Technologies gained 9 percent intraday on November 14 after healthy earnings growth in Q2FY20 and strong management commentary.
The stock touched fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,276 on the BSE. It rallied more than 60 percent in last three months amid consistent earnings growth and was quoting at Rs 3,229.80, up Rs 230.35, or 7.68 percent at 1058 hours IST.
“We will surpass our earlier guidance of 40 percent revenue growth for FY20. In fact, we are looking at 50 percent revenue growth for FY20,” Saurabh Gupta, Chief Financial Officer told CNBC-TV18.
Bank Nifty rises 400 points off lows
The top gainers from the banking space included YES Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank and Union Bank of India.