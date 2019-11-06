Market Live: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty slips further; Titan top drag

Godrej Properties share price jumps 2% post Q2 results

Share price of Godrej Properties jumped over 2 percent in early trade on November 6 after the company reported a 50 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended September 2019.

Total income for the quarter declined 22 percent from the year-ago to Rs 370 crore.

“The overall environment in the real estate sector remains challenging. This provides Godrej Properties with tremendous opportunity to drive market share growth in residential real estate. We expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches in H2 FY20,” said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.