Market Live: Sensex down 150 pts, Nifty slips further; Titan top drag

Nov 06, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Gold price today: Yellow metal firms up; Is it time to buy or sell?
Gold prices are likely to remain rangebound and investors should use rallies to sell as weakness could remain for some more time, suggest experts.
Godrej Properties share price jumps 2% post Q2 results
Share price of Godrej Properties jumped over 2 percent in early trade on November 6 after the company reported a 50 percent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 31 crore for the quarter ended September 2019.
Total income for the quarter declined 22 percent from the year-ago to Rs 370 crore.
“The overall environment in the real estate sector remains challenging. This provides Godrej Properties with tremendous opportunity to drive market share growth in residential real estate. We expect strong momentum in both portfolio project additions and new project launches in H2 FY20,” said Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties.
Titan share price tumbles nearly 10% post Q2 nos
Share of Titan Company tumbled nearly 10 percent in the early trade on November 6 after company reported muted set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.
The company’s Q2FY20 profit grew 1.8 percent at Rs 320.2 crore on the back of subdued growth in the jewellery business which contributes 80 percent to revenue.
Profit in September quarter 2018 stood at Rs 314.4 crore. Revenue during the quarter grew by 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,435 crore.
Top buy and sell ideas by Mitesh Thakkar, Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term
Indian market snapped its 7-days of winning streak but closed above crucial support levels which is a positive sign for the bulls on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed above 40,200 while Nifty50 held onto 11900.
Stocks to watch out for: Tata Steel, Lupin, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan Company, Tech Mahindra, Divis Labs, Ajanta Pharma, Birla Corp, Wipro, Godrej Industries
Tata Steel Q2 profit may fall over 90% on lower commodity prices, auto slowdown
Tata Steel is expected to report more than a 90 percent decline in its Q2 FY20 consolidated profit due to lower steel prices and headwinds in the auto sector, brokerages feel.
The drop in growth is likely to be seen across parameters such as consolidated revenue, which could see a fall of around 20 percent as compared to the year-ago period.
The company's domestic and European operations are expected to be impacted due to lower steel prices and the economic slowdown. Read More