Market Live: Indices at day's high with Nifty above 11,950; Sun Pharma falls 3%

Live now
Jun 11, 2019 01:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Market Update:
China Foreign Ministry on trade war with US:
Jet Airways falls 13%:
BHEL bags order:
Market Update:
Tata Motors May auto sales:
Goldman Sachs downgrades Sun Pharma:
Sterlite Technologies gains 11%:
Zensar Technologies gains 8%:
Rupee trades higher:
JSW Steel crude steel production up 4%:
Indiabulls Housing dips 8%:
Crude update:
Dollar Update:
Rupee Opens:
SGX Nifty Update:
Asian markets trade higher:
US markets end higher:
Market Update: The benchmark indices are trading at day's high level in the afternoon trade on June 11.
The Sensex is up 196.14 points at 39980.66, while Nifty is up 53.20 points at 11975.90. About 963 shares have advanced, 1335 shares declined, and 121 shares are unchanged.
Lansforsakringar Bank has successfully deployed TCS BaNCS for Core Banking to power the next leg of their digital transformation journey.
CARE Ratings re-assigned CARE BBB-; outlook stable rating to the Aries Agro's long term bank facilities and CARE A3 to the short term bank facilities.
Here's how to use covered calls to reduce cost of holding a stock
When Paresh Shah bought shares of Tata Steel, he had done so with a lot of conviction that the stock would eventually move up.
If US insists of escalating trade tension, China will respond with firm resolution, says Chinese Foreign Ministry
PSU banks were trading in the positive, up 0.93 percent on Nifty. All but two constituent stocks were in the green, with Allahabad Bank being the biggest gainer, up 2.47 percent. J&K Bank was the biggest loser, down 4.8 percent on Nifty
Buzzing: Shares of Jet Airways plummeted as much as 13 percent after reports emerged that Hinduja Group and Etihad Airways may no longer proceed with plans to revive the ailing carrier.
Here's why M&M, Concor and KEC International are Yes Securities' top short-term picks
Nifty ended June 10 session marginally higher amidst wild intraday swings in both the directions to form a Doji candlestick pattern at the end indicating indecisiveness in the minds of market participants.
BHEL bags order: BHEL has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).
Passenger vehicle sales drop 20%in May; car sales down 26%
Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 20.55 percent to 2,39,347 units in May from 3,01,238 units in May 2018.
Market Update: The benchmark indices continue to trade higher on June 11 with Nifty hovering around 11,950 level.
The Sensex is up 125.85 points at 39910.37, while Nifty is up 31.60 points at 11954.30. About 878 shares have advanced, 1226 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
Stay bullish on Nifty with stop loss of 11,730, target 12,430: HDFC Securities
Nandish Shah Nifty continued its upward journey for the second day in the row to end with gains of 52 points at 11,923 on June 10.
Tata Motors May auto sales: Jaguar Land Rover retail sales in May 2019 were 42,370 vehicles, down 12.2% compared to May 2018. Jaguar retail sales in May 2019 were 13,142 vehicles, down 9.4% and Land Rover retailed 29,228 vehicles, down 13.5% compared to May 2018.
Goldman Sachs downgrades Sun Pharma: Shares of Sun Pharma dropped nearly 4 percent on June 11 after brokerage firm Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to sell and cut the target price from Rs 437 to Rs 355.
D-St Buzz: Over 150 stocks hit new 52-week low on BSE; Sun Pharma down 3%, YES Bank gains
The top gainers from the NSE include ONGC, Vedanta, HCL Tech, Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment while the top losers are Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sun Pharma, BPCL, Hindustan Unilever and Dr Reddy's Labs.
Buzzing: Shares of Sterlite Technologies surged more than 11 percent in the early trade on May 11 after company's promoters removed all pledge on company's shares with immediate effect.
Buzzing: Share price of Zensar Technologies rose 8 percent after it announced global partnership with NetApp and Cisco.
PSU banks to continue their rally; SBI, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank top bets
PSU banks are likely to see a turnaround in profitability given that most of the pain has been recognised and NPA and credit costs are peaking out, which will lead to an improvement in return ratios, suggest experts
Share price of Bharat Financial Inclusion added nearly 3 percent on June 11 after NCLT approved the composite scheme of arrangement.
Oriental Bank of Commerce has revised MCLR for different tenors w.e.f. 11.06.2019 as under:
1. Overnight MCLR 8.30% to 8.30%
2. 1-month MCLR 8.45% to 8.35%
3. 3 months MCLR 8.50% to 8.50%
4. 6 months MCLR 8.70% to 8.60%
5. 1-year MCLR 8.75% to 8.70%
Super six: These stocks have outperformed Sensex every month in 2019
Sensex has surged around 10 percent so far in 2019, giving positive returns every month from January to May. In the period it has also hit 40,000 creating record highs.
Rupee trades higher: The Indian rupee is holding on its morning gains as it is trading higher by 20 paise at 69.45 per dollar versus previous close 69.65.
JSW Steel crude steel production up 4%: The company reported crude steel production at 14.53 lakh tonnes for May 2019, a growth of 4 percent against May 2018 production of 13.99 lakh tonnes.
Indiabulls Housing dips 8%: Share price of Indiabulls Housing Finance (IHFL) shed 8.2 percent in the early trade on May 11 after legal action filed against the company for alleged misappropriation of Rs 98,000 crore of public money.
Crude Update: Oil prices stabilized on Tuesday on expectations that producer group OPEC and its allies will keep withholding supply to prevent prices from tumbling amid a broad economic slowdown which has started eating away at fuel demand growth.
Buzzing: Share price of Eveready Industries India declined 3.6 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after rating downgrade by India Ratings and Research.
Dollar Update: The dollar was largely steady against other major currencies on Tuesday, but investor appetite for risk was kept in check after US President Donald Trump renewed his tariff threats toward China.