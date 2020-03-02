Market Live: Indices off day's high in volatile trade, Nifty above 11,300; ICICI Bank, HCL Tech top gainers

Live now
Mar 02, 2020
India February Manufacturing PMI stood at 54.5 versus 55.3, MoM. Aggregate new orders increased sharply in February, with growth little-changed from January's recent high.
ICICI Bank cuts lending rates by 5 bps across tenures effective Sunday, reported CNBC-TV18.
Ashok Leyland February auto sales: Total sales at 11,475 units against Nomura expectation of 11,000 units. Total sales went down 37 percent at 11,475 units against 18,245 units (YoY). M&HCV sales was down 45 percent at 7,368 units against 13,291 units (YoY). Domestic sales was down 39 percent at 10,612 units against 17,352 units (YoY).
Sensex is up 609.72 points or 1.59 percent at 38907.01, and the Nifty jumped 180 points at 11381.80.
Bajaj Auto Feb sales dips: Bajaj Auto reported 10 percent fall in its February sales numbers at 3,54,913 units, from 3,93,089 units, YoY.
Affle India acquires Mediasmart: Affle India share price gained 8 percent on March 2 after company signed definitive agreement to acquire Mediasmart.
Escorts reports strong sales nos: Escorts share price rose over 6 percent on March 2 after company's Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in February 2020 sold 8,601 tractors against 7,240 tractors sold in February 2019, growth of 18.8 percent.
