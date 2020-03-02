App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kotak fund invests Rs 500cr in Jindal Stainless

The investment will help Jindal Stainless to come out of the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) process and repay its loans and debt obligations to banks, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Investment Advisors on Monday said its Kotak Special Situations Fund has invested Rs 500 crore in Jindal Stainless in form of debt and equity.

The investment will help Jindal Stainless to come out of the corporate debt restructuring (CDR) process and repay its loans and debt obligations to banks, the company said in a statement.

Kotak Special Situations Fund is a USD 1 billion-fund with a mandate to invest in special situations in India.

Close

Under the transaction, the fund has purchased equity shares from lenders of Jindal Stainless and invested in debentures of the company to repay the optionally convertible redeemable preference shares and recompense due to lenders as part of the CDR package.

related news

Post completion of the transaction, KSSF will hold around five per cent equity in Jindal Stainless.

"We are delighted to partner with Jindal Stainless by taking a five per cent equity stake in the company and providing financing facility to help it come out of CDR," Kotak Special Situations Fund CEO Eshwar Karra said.

He further said the investment in Jindal Stainless is in line with its objective of participating across the credit life-cycle of a company by providing unique solutions to the financing gaps seen in the industry.

"Coming out of the CDR process, JSL can now chart out its growth and debottlenecking plans by approaching the financial markets on competitive terms," Karra added.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:05 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jindal Stainless #Kotak fund

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.