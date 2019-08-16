Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty back above 11,000; IT, Pharma indices dip

Q1FY19 Review

"For 148 companies under our coverage that reported earnings, PAT grew 6.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of 20.7 percent) led by NBFC, private banks, pharma and cement. Excluding financials, the PAT growth was negative 10.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of flat growth) while excluding corporate banks (SBI, Axis, ICICI and Yes) and Tata Motors , there was zero earnings growth YoY (against our estimates of 8 percent)," JM Financial said.

The brokerage further said highest earnings growth was witnessed in airlines, financials and cement, while metals, auto & auto ancs and chemicals reported the highest decline.