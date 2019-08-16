App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 16, 2019 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty back above 11,000; IT, Pharma indices dip

The sectoral trend was mixed with IT and Pharma indices falling a percent each.

highlights

  • Aug 16, 12:05 PM (IST)

    Market Outlook

    "The top-down valuations of the Indian market have become more reasonable after the severe correction in many names over the past 1-2 months. However, (1) threat of further earnings downgrades (large cuts in 1QFY20 results season), (2) uncertain global and domestic macroeconomic conditions and (3) super-high
    multiples of consumption-related stocks reduce the investment appeal of the Indian market. Lastly, low global interest rates have sustained price-value distortions for long periods of time, thereby making investment decisions harder," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

  • Aug 16, 11:59 AM (IST)

    Market Recovers:

    Benchmark indices recovered from day's low with the Sensex falling 22.57 points to 37,288.96 and the Nifty declining 4.50 points to 11,024.90.

  • Aug 16, 11:46 AM (IST)
  • Aug 16, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Q1FY19 Review

    "For 148 companies under our coverage that reported earnings, PAT grew 6.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of 20.7 percent) led by NBFC, private banks, pharma and cement. Excluding financials, the PAT growth was negative 10.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of flat growth) while excluding corporate banks (SBI, Axis, ICICI and Yes) and Tata Motors , there was zero earnings growth YoY (against our estimates of 8 percent)," JM Financial said.

    The brokerage further said highest earnings growth was witnessed in airlines, financials and cement, while metals, auto & auto ancs and chemicals reported the highest decline.

  • Aug 16, 11:32 AM (IST)

    ICICI Direct Downgrades NBCC

    "While NBCC enjoys a unique business model and strong orderbook, delay in commencement of its redevelopment projects has impacted execution meaningfully. Hence, we cut our estimates sharply and now expect consolidated revenues and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent and 9.0 percent to Rs 12,290.4 crore and Rs 445.8 crore, respectively, in FY19-21E. Hence, we downgrade the stock to hold despite the attractive valuation with a target price of Rs 40 per share," ICICI Direct said.

    NBCC’s consolidated topline grew 2 percent YoY to Rs 1,891.1 crore, lower than its estimate of Rs 2,544.1 crore. PAT degrew 33.2 percent YoY to Rs 48.9 crore mainly on account of lower topline growth and sharp EBITDA margin contraction.

  • Aug 16, 11:20 AM (IST)

    Liquidation

    NCLT passed an order for liquidation of Baffin Engineering Projects and Lekhraj Bajaj is appointed as liquidator for the company.

  • Aug 16, 11:02 AM (IST)

    Top Gainers and Losers

    Top Gainers and Losers
  • Aug 16, 11:00 AM (IST)

    Market Update

    The market recouped more than half of losses with the Sensex falling 84.64 points to 37,226.89 and the Nifty declining 29.70 points to 10,999.70.

  • Aug 16, 10:41 AM (IST)

    Glenmark Pharma Tanks 5%

    CLSA has maintained its sell call on the stock but slashed price target sharply to Rs 350 from Rs 500 earlier as earnings growth would remain under pressure.

    The brokerage cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 15-18 percent.

    "Debt reduction will depend upon divestment of API business and non-core assets. Weak revenue growth & high R&D spend phase should keep margin subdued," it said.

LOAD MORE
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.