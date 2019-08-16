Market Live: Sensex off day's low, Nifty back above 11,000; IT, Pharma indices dip

Live now
Aug 16, 2019
"The top-down valuations of the Indian market have become more reasonable after the severe correction in many names over the past 1-2 months. However, (1) threat of further earnings downgrades (large cuts in 1QFY20 results season), (2) uncertain global and domestic macroeconomic conditions and (3) super-high
multiples of consumption-related stocks reduce the investment appeal of the Indian market. Lastly, low global interest rates have sustained price-value distortions for long periods of time, thereby making investment decisions harder," Kotak Institutional Equities said.
Market Recovers:
Benchmark indices recovered from day's low with the Sensex falling 22.57 points to 37,288.96 and the Nifty declining 4.50 points to 11,024.90.
Q1FY19 Review
"For 148 companies under our coverage that reported earnings, PAT grew 6.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of 20.7 percent) led by NBFC, private banks, pharma and cement. Excluding financials, the PAT growth was negative 10.7 percent YoY (against our estimates of flat growth) while excluding corporate banks (SBI, Axis, ICICI and Yes) and Tata Motors , there was zero earnings growth YoY (against our estimates of 8 percent)," JM Financial said.
The brokerage further said highest earnings growth was witnessed in airlines, financials and cement, while metals, auto & auto ancs and chemicals reported the highest decline.
ICICI Direct Downgrades NBCC
"While NBCC enjoys a unique business model and strong orderbook, delay in commencement of its redevelopment projects has impacted execution meaningfully. Hence, we cut our estimates sharply and now expect consolidated revenues and PAT to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 percent and 9.0 percent to Rs 12,290.4 crore and Rs 445.8 crore, respectively, in FY19-21E. Hence, we downgrade the stock to hold despite the attractive valuation with a target price of Rs 40 per share," ICICI Direct said.
NBCC’s consolidated topline grew 2 percent YoY to Rs 1,891.1 crore, lower than its estimate of Rs 2,544.1 crore. PAT degrew 33.2 percent YoY to Rs 48.9 crore mainly on account of lower topline growth and sharp EBITDA margin contraction.
Liquidation
NCLT passed an order for liquidation of Baffin Engineering Projects and Lekhraj Bajaj is appointed as liquidator for the company.
The market recouped more than half of losses with the Sensex falling 84.64 points to 37,226.89 and the Nifty declining 29.70 points to 10,999.70.
Glenmark Pharma Tanks 5%
CLSA has maintained its sell call on the stock but slashed price target sharply to Rs 350 from Rs 500 earlier as earnings growth would remain under pressure.
The brokerage cut its FY20-21 EPS estimates by 15-18 percent.
"Debt reduction will depend upon divestment of API business and non-core assets. Weak revenue growth & high R&D spend phase should keep margin subdued," it said.