App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fund managers bet over Rs 8.5K crore on these 6 stocks in July; do you own any?

Fund managers added large-cap private banks, utilities, energy and select FMCG names.

Nishant Kumar @Nishantopines
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market was under pressure in July, due to renewed worries over the US-China trade war, concerns over economic slowdown and the income-tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors.

The mutual fund (MF) industry also experienced the heat of selloff. Nevertheless, it still fared better than the pack of heavyweights in Nifty.

In July 2019, cumulative equity assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 6,84,200 crore, down 5.46 percent while the benchmark Nifty corrected by 5.7 percent.

Close

As per data from Edelweiss Securities, the major contribution to the inflows of equity schemes came from large cap, focused, mid cap and small cap funds to the tune of Rs 6,000 crore.

related news

Fund managers added large-cap private banks, utilities, energy and select FMCG names, whereas exposure to NBFCs and auto was reduced.

Edelweiss Securities in its report has listed 6 stocks which received inflows worth over Rs 1,000 crore each.

Private lender Axis Bank emerged at the top among those stocks as fund managers bought in shares worth Rs 2,145 crore.

Next came ICICI Bank as fund managers bought in shares worth for Rs 1,863 crore.

GAIL was bought to the tune of Rs 1,251 crore while HDFC Bank witnessed an inflow of Rs 1,179 crore. ITC saw inflows to the tune of Rs 1,056 crore and Larsen & Toubro was bought to the tune of Rs 1,051 crore, respectively, in July.

Other than these six stocks, Reliance Industries (Rs 952 crore), Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 743 crore), NTPC (Rs 689 crore), Titan Company (Rs 512 crore), Coal India (Rs 432 crore) and Bajaj Finance (Rs 383 crore) also witnessed decent inflows.

Chart 1

On the contrary, Infosys led the pack of stocks which saw offloading of positions by fund managers. Fund managers offloaded Rs 630 crore in the stock.

Shriram Transport Finance Company (Rs 489 crore), UPL ( Rs 458 crore), Mindtree (Rs 436 crore) and Indian Oil Corporation (Rs 304 crore) were among the other stocks that witnessed outflow of in July.

Chart2

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 03:19 pm

tags #Axis Bank #ICICI Bank #MF

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.