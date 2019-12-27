Making money for wealthy: 26 portfolio management schemes beat Nifty in 2019

2019 will go down in history as a year when both Sensex and Nifty clocked record highs, and the ultra-rich grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Over 30 portfolio management schemes (PMS) outperformed Nifty50.

Nifty50 has risen around 13 percent so far in 2019, and as many as 26 PMS schemes across categories have managed to outperform in the same period, showed data from PMS Bazaar.

Although the benchmark index for each scheme could be different depending on the nature of the strategy.

Portfolio Management Schemes (PMSes) cater to wealthy investors with portfolio sizes exceeding Rs 50 lakh. The professional fee charged by them is slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs).

PMS schemes run by leading portfolio managers and boutique wealth management firms managing money for the ultra-rich gave as much as 27 percent return so far in the year 2019 – this is almost double what Nifty50 generated in the same period.

Data for PMS schemes for the period December 31, 2018, to November 30, 2019, highlighted that Stallion Asset’s Core Fund theme which is a multi-cap strategy generated 26.70 percent return so far in 2019, data showed.

Stallion Asset is managed by Amit Jeswani who has over 14 years of experience of investing in capital markets. The strategy is to catch long-term trends, which can compound capital at healthy rates, keeping in the mind the India opportunity.