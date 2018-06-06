App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Major sugar stocks gain up to 7% after govt announces bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore for the sector. The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) has been set at Rs 29 per kg.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of sugar companies rose on Wednesday as investors looked to bet on a bailout package announced by the government.

Frontline stocks in the sector such as Balrampur Chini, Uttam Sugar, Sakthi Sugars, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, and Ugar Sugar, among others, gained 4-7 percent. Few of the stocks also witnessed profit booking as stocks have seen a sharp rise in the past few sessions due to buzz around this package.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bailout package of Rs 8,000 crore for the sector. The Minimum Selling Price (MSP) has been set at Rs 29 per kg.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported that concerned over mounting cane arrears of more than Rs 22,000 crore, the government was likely to announce a bailout package.

related news

Last month, the government had announced a Rs 1,500 crore production-linked subsidy for sugarcane farmers to help millers pay cane payments.

Sugar mills are unable to make payments to sugarcane growers as their financial health has worsened due to a sharp fall in sugar prices after a record production of 31.6 million tonne (MT) so far in the 2017-18 season (October-September).

Maximum cane dues of more than Rs 12,000 crore are in Uttar Pradesh alone, the country's biggest sugarcane producing state. In fact, the issue had become campaign fodder during the recently concluded Kairana bypoll, where the BJP lost to a united Opposition. The Lok Sabha constituency alone has six mills where owners owe the farmers an estimated Rs. 800 crores worth of dues.

Presently, the average ex-mill price of sugar is in the range of Rs 25.60-26.22 per kg, which is below the cost of production. The Centre has already doubled sugar import duty to 100 percent and scrapped export duty to check sliding domestic prices. It has also asked mills to export 2 million tonne of sugar.
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 01:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.