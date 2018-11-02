Macro@Moneycontrol I Preparing ground for BS-VI

Come April 2020, India will upgrade to BS-VI. India's top court has said that no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

‘Bharat Stage’ or BS signifies the emission regulation standards set by Indian regulatory bodies to keep a check on the pollutant levels emitted by vehicles.

