you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Macro@Moneycontrol I Preparing ground for BS-VI

Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to analyse analyse the challenges faced by the auto industry in making the transition to BS-VI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Come April 2020, India will upgrade to BS-VI. India's top court has said that no Bharat Stage-IV vehicle would be sold or registered in India from April 1, 2020.

‘Bharat Stage’ or BS signifies the emission regulation standards set by Indian regulatory bodies to keep a check on the pollutant levels emitted by vehicles.

Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol to analyse what exactly this signifies and the challenges ahead for the auto industry.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:51 pm

