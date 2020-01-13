App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 10:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lupin share price falls 2% after USFDA classifies Tarapur unit as OAI

USFDA inspected company's manufacturing (API) facility between September 16 to September 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Lupin fell 2 percent intraday on January 13 after the US health regulator classified Tarapur facility of the company as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

The stock lost 10 percent in last one year. It was quoting at Rs 751.55, down Rs 7.45, or 0.98 percent on the BSE at 1030 hours IST.

The pharma major has received a communication from the US Food and Drug Administration classifying the inspection conducted at its Tarapur manufacturing (API) facility between September 16 to September 20,2019 as Official Action Indicated (OAI).

Close

OAI means regulatory and/or administrative actions will be recommended.

related news

The inspection at the Tarapur facility had closed with three observations.

"We do not believe that this inspection classification will have on impact on disruption of supplies or the existing revenues from operations of this facility," Lupin said in its BSE filing.

The company further said it was in the process of sending further updates of its corrective actions to the US FDA and was hopeful of a positive outcome.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 13, 2020 10:43 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Lupin

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.