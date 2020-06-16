App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lakshmi Vilas Bank locked in upper circuit on signing LOI with Clix Capital

Lakshmi Vilas Bank was locked in upper circuit on June 16 after the bank signed a preliminary, non-binding letter of intent (Loi) with Clix Capital Services Private Ltd.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Lakshmi Vilas Bank was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on June 16 after the bank signed a preliminary, non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Clix Capital Services Private Limited and Clix Finance India Private Limited in relation to the proposed amalgamation of Clix Group with the Bank.

At 10:00 hrs, Lakshmi Vilas Bank was up 4.97 percent to Rs 16.06 on the BSE.

Under the non-binding LoI, the proposed amalgamation is subject to completion of mutual due-diligence in an exclusive window of 45 days and will be subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the company said in a note.

Close

In the event the discussions between the contracting parties in relation to the proposed transaction are successful and definitive agreements are executed, we will make appropriate disclosures as required under the provisions of applicable law.

related news

Clix Capital is majority-owned by Mumbai-based private equity firm AION Capital Partners, which is a partnership between New York-based Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture, a unit of India's ICICI Bank.

LVB had planned to merge with Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd late last year but the plan fell through after it failed to secure the approval of India's central bank.

LVB's capital adequacy ratio stood at 3.46 percent at the end of December, it said in the release of its quarterly results in February, while the percentage of gross bad loans to total assets had inched up to 23.27 percent.

Moneycontrol has not independently verified the report

(With inputs from Reuters)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 10:40 am

tags #amalgamation #buzzing #Clix Capital #CLIX Group #Lakshmi Vilas Bank #merger #Stocks in News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

India, US need concerted efforts to advance business, people-to-people linkages post COVID-19: Envoy

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

Coronavirus pandemic: ICMR approves new COVID-19 test kit that gives result in 30 minutes

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

COVID-19 pandemic | Health Ministry issues guidelines for railway coaches-turned isolation wards

most popular

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus in India: COVID-19 cases climb to 3.4 lakh; death toll nears 10,000

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | USFDA revokes emergency use status of hydroxychloroquine drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA approval to market generic version of Deferasirox tablets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.