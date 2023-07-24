Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 FY24: Deposit push yielding results

We see the Kotak management transition as a near-term overhang and maintain a neutral stance on the stock

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Steady quarter; headline numbers benefited from trading gains against losses in the year-ago quarter Interest margin declines sequentially as deposit repricing takes hold Advances growth remains healthy, unsecured products lead Deposits catching up, sequentially growing faster than advances Kotak ActivMoney – in between CASA & TD a key focus A tad higher slippage but no stress with asset quality Succession issue remains an overhang; we remain neutral Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank; CMP: Rs 1,970; Market Cap: Rs 391,520 crore), reported a steady Q1FY24, where the...