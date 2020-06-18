App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Kopran shares climb 10% after USFDA approves DMF of Atenolol filed by subsidiary

The company can commence supplies of the API Atenolol to the US market, Kopran said in its BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of pharma company Kopran rallied 10 percent intraday on June 18 after the US health regulator approved DMF of Atenolol filed by its subsidiary.

The company said the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturing facility at Mahad of Kopran Research Laboratories, a 100 percent subsidiary of Kopran, was inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in January 2019 without any observation under Para 483.

Then the company had filed the drug master file (DMF) of Atenolol which has now been approved by the USFDA.

Close

"The company can commence supplies of the API Atenolol to the US market," Kopran said in its BSE filing.

related news

Atenolol is used in the treatment for chest pain and high blood pressure.

The DMF is a submission to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that may be used to provide confidential detailed information about facilities, processes, or articles used in the manufacturing, processing, packaging, and storing of one or more human drugs. The submission of a DMF is not required by law or FDA regulation. A DMF is submitted solely at the discretion of the holder, said USFDA.

The stock was quoting at Rs 40.05, up Rs 2.90 or 7.81 percent on the BSE at 14:12 hours IST. So far it shot up 148 percent from its March lows.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Kopran

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.