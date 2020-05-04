App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jio's valuation is 1.7 times higher than its peers, dwarfs some key sectors

Jio Platforms has grown at a tremendous pace to become India India’s largest telecom company. Looking at its growth in valuation, let us see how some of the major Indian telecom, IT, and Sensex companies stand up in comparison

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
 
 
American private equity giant Silver Lake will invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Jio Platforms, the digital unit of Reliance Industries, for a one percent stake. This investment values Jio Platforms at Rs 4.90 lakh crore, a 12.5 percent premium to that paid by Facebook on April 22 for a 9.9 percent stake (Rs 43,574 crore).

Since its launch three years ago, Jio Platforms has grown at a tremendous pace to become India India’s largest telecom company. Looking at its growth in valuation, let us see how some of the major Indian telecom, IT, and Sensex companies stand up in comparison.

Telecom: Within the telecom space, Reliance Jio's valuation is almost 1.7 times higher than the combined market capitalisation of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. In terms of subscribers, Jio is leading the pack with over 388 million users.

related news

The Silver Lake investment values Jio Platforms among the top five listed companies in India by m-cap. The top four companies by m-cap are Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and HDFC Bank

Silver Lake is the global leader in large-scale technology investing.  Its mission is to build and grow great companies by partnering with world-class management teams. Reliance Jio's valuation is greater than that of BSE IT Index companies, excluding TCS and Infosys.

Reliance Jio's current valuation is greater than that of 23 TECK companies, excluding TCS, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies. The S&P TECK index includes media, IT, and telecom.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on May 4, 2020 05:08 pm

