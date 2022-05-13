English
    It's an attractive time to get more aggressive: Rahul Bhasin of Baring India

    In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Rahul Bhasin of Baring India shares sectors that offer good investment opportunities.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

    Rahul Bhasin, Managing Partner, Baring Private Equity Partners India, thinks that there is no reason to slow down investments in sectors that are going to get big in the future.

    In an interview with CNBC TV-18, Bhasin shares sectors that offer good investment opportunities. Excerpts from the interview:

    What is the investor mindset right now? How soon the purse strings could open? which are the sectors you will closely look at as a good investment?

    Rahul Bhasin: The people who are going to be very hesitant and reluctant to put out money today are going to be are largely the people who are in the momentum camp.

    There are structural opportunities with very high growth potential for a long time in sectors like cyber security, AI/ML, medi-tech, and EVs.

    No reason to slow down investments at all, it's an attractive time to get more aggressive.

    Is 2022 a year of consolidation?

    Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: I'm seeing consolidation and growth. If you look at the last 5-7 years, there were a lot of stressed asset opportunities for MnA, which is almost completely stopped. We are seeing big MnA happening, but almost none of it is in the stressed asset space.

    There is significant private equity activity across sectors.

    Is stress developing in the market? Will the stressed asset theme will come again if the inflationary environment is prolonged?

    Cyril Shroff of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: Too early to say that because there has been one round of cleanup that has happened already. The current kind of pressure may bring up some stress, but there is a lot of equity capital coming in as well.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Private equity #share markets #stock market
    first published: May 13, 2022 11:49 am
