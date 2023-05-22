English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    IRB Infra sulks as consolidated net falls by a fourth

    IRB Infrastructure Developers reported a 25-percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.15 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 22, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST
    IRB Infra drops 4% as consolidated net profit falls 25% YoY

    However, consolidated revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1,619.98 crore. BOT and TOT projects along with construction projects witnessed healthy growth in revenue, which supported overall sales.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers dropped 4 percent on May 22 after the company reported a 25-percent YoY decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 130.15 crore.

    At 10:31 am, IRB Infrastructure Developers was quoting at Rs 27.85, down 3.40 percent. It was trading with volumes of 474,579 shares so far today as compared with its five day average of 1,851,075 shares, a decrease of 74 percent.

    However, consolidated revenue rose 13 percent YoY to Rs 1,619.98 crore. BOT and TOT projects along with construction projects witnessed healthy growth in revenue, which supported overall sales.

    EBITDA was up 18 percent at Rs 758.74 crore while operating margin expanded to 46.84 percent during the quarter under review from 44.75 percent last year.

    Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here

    Related stories

    Positive outlook

    The company is engaged in the business of road infrastructure development. It secures contracts by submitting bids in response to tenders, in terms of which it is required to form Special Purpose Vehicle companies to execute the awarded projects. In conducting its business, its revenues include income from road infrastructure projects, dividends from its subsidiaries, and mutual funds amongst income from other sources.

    Virendra D Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said that “FY24 looks to be promising, as we had 19 percent toll revenue growth in first month itself; got another TOT project, taking our share in TOT space to around 37 percent, the largest by any player in the sector. We expect to continue growth momentum throughout the year”.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #IRB Infrastructure Developers
    first published: May 22, 2023 10:42 am