Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 18,250; Adani group stocks in focus

The Board of Directors of Siemens approved the sale and transfer of the company’s low voltage motors and geared motors businesses including the respective customer service business to Siemens Large Drives India Private Limited, as a going concern on a slump sale basis.
Also, company entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Electric Vehicle division of Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited on a going concern basis by way of slump sale, subject to fulfilment of condition precedents as agreed between the parties and receipt of requisite regulatory, statutory, and other approvals / consents.