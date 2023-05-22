English
    May 22, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 18,250; Adani group stocks in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 18,250; Adani group stocks in focus
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:00 AM IST

        Sensex gains 200 pts, Nifty above 18,250; Adani group stocks in focus

      • 09:59 AM IST

        Muthoot Finance shares gain 7% as Q4 profit rises to Rs 1,009 crore, revenue jumps 8.4% to Rs 3,275 crore

      • 09:53 AM IST

        Zomato narrows Q4 loss to Rs 187.6 crore, revenue surges 70% YoY to Rs 2,056 crore

      • 09:50 AM IST

        BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green

      • 09:41 AM IST

        Siemens to sale low voltage motors and geared motors businesses

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Power Grid Corporation of India Q4 earnings above estimates; shares gain

      • 09:31 AM IST

        IT stocks are good value buys now: V K Vijayakumar

      • 09:23 AM IST

        JSW Steel Q4 profit grows 12% YoY to Rs 3,741 crore, revenue increases 0.1% to Rs 46,962 crore

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Bandhan Bank Q4 profit tanks 57.5% YoY to Rs 808 crore, revenue drops 2.7% to Rs 2,472 crore

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Balaji Amines shares down 16% as Q4 profit plunges 56.4%, revenue slips 40%

      • 09:13 AM IST

        Ashoka Buildcon terminates share purchase agreement for sale of 5 BOT toll projects

      • 09:07 AM IST

        TCS consortium gets advance purchase order of Rs 15,000 crore from BSNL

      • 08:41 AM IST

        Bandhan Bank reports 57.5% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 808 crore for March FY23 quarter, NII down 2.7%

      • 08:17 AM IST

        Gold inches higher on US debt ceiling talks, banking sector uncertainty

      • 08:06 AM IST

        Dollar on defensive after dovish Powell, debt ceiling setback

      • 07:56 AM IST

        Nifty is likely to consolidate between 18,000 – 18,400: Jatin Gedia

      • 07:49 AM IST

        PNB Q4 net profits spikes nearly six-fold to Rs 1,159 crore

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Divi's Labs Q4 net profit declines 64% to Rs 318.79 crore

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Most of Asian markets trade flat; Kospi up 0.7%

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative opening for the Indian indices

      • 07:19 AM IST

        Wall Street closes down, dollar dips as debt ceiling talks stall

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,889.85160.17 +0.26%
      Nifty 5018,268.3564.95 +0.36%
      Nifty Bank43,877.40-92.00 -0.21%
      Nifty 50 18,268.35 64.95 (0.36%)
      Mon, May 22, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,117.05161.00 +8.23%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank1,236.95-11.05 -0.89%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy23979.20255.90 +1.08%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43883.30-86.10 -0.20%


    • May 22, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 18,250.

      The Sensex was up 154.55 points or 0.25% at 61,884.23, and the Nifty was up 64.80 points or 0.36% at 18,268.20. About 1692 shares advanced, 1233 shares declined, and 146 shares unchanged.

      Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty above 18,250. The Sensex was up 154.55 points or 0.25% at 61,884.23, and the Nifty was up 64.80 points or 0.36% at 18,268.20. About 1692 shares advanced, 1233 shares declined, and 146 shares unchanged.
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

      Muthoot Finance Q4 Results

      Muthoot Finance has registered a 0.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,009.2 crore for March FY23 quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8.4% to Rs 3,275 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

      Muthoot Finance has registered a 0.3% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 1,009.2 crore for March FY23 quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 8.4% to Rs 3,275 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

      Zomato Q4 earnings:

      Zomato's consolidated loss for March FY23 quarter narrowed to Rs 187.6 crore, from loss of Rs 359.7 crore in same period last year as topline increases sharply and operating loss narrowed.

      Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 70% YoY to Rs 2,056 crore in Q4FY23.

      Zomato appointed Rakesh Ranjan as CEO of food ordering & delivery business, Rinshul Chandra as COO of food ordering & delivery business, and Rishi Arora as CEO of Zomato Hyperpure.

      Zomato's consolidated loss for March FY23 quarter narrowed to Rs 187.6 crore, from loss of Rs 359.7 crore in same period last year as topline increases sharply and operating loss narrowed. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 70% YoY to Rs 2,056 crore in Q4FY23. Zomato appointed Rakesh Ranjan as CEO of food ordering & delivery business, Rinshul Chandra as COO of food ordering & delivery business, and Rishi Arora as CEO of Zomato Hyperpure.
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
      NIFTY 50 Market Map
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

      BSE Power index up 1 percent led by Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green

      BSE POWER Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Adani Trans825.35510.03k
      Adani Green Ene942.40577.86k
      Adani Power248.005421.84k
      JSW Energy247.951.669.49k
      NTPC175.951.5670.18k
      CG Power 344.401.227.64k
      NHPC44.390.9859.62k
      Power Grid Corp235.200.669.62k
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

      Siemens to sale low voltage motors and geared motors businesses

      The Board of Directors of Siemens approved the sale and transfer of the company's low voltage motors and geared motors businesses including the respective customer service business to Siemens Large Drives India Private Limited, as a going concern on a slump sale basis.

      Also, company entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Electric Vehicle division of Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited on a going concern basis by way of slump sale, subject to fulfilment of condition precedents as agreed between the parties and receipt of requisite regulatory, statutory, and other approvals / consents.

      The Board of Directors of Siemens approved the sale and transfer of the company’s low voltage motors and geared motors businesses including the respective customer service business to Siemens Large Drives India Private Limited, as a going concern on a slump sale basis. Also, company entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Electric Vehicle division of Mass-Tech Controls Private Limited on a going concern basis by way of slump sale, subject to fulfilment of condition precedents as agreed between the parties and receipt of requisite regulatory, statutory, and other approvals / consents.
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:38 AM IST
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Power Grid Corporation of India Q4 profit grows 4%:

      Power Grid Corporation of India has recorded a 4 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 4,320.4 crore for the March FY23 quarter driven by healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue from operations at Rs 12,264 crore grew by 14.7percentover a year-ago period.

      Power Grid Corporation of India was quoting at Rs 236.35, up Rs 2.55, or 1.09 percent.

    • May 22, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      IT stocks are good value buys now

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

      The near-term uncertainty in the global equity markets is likely to continue since there is no resolution yet on the US debt ceiling issue. A strong rally will happen only after this impasse is out of the way.

      The undercurrent of the market is bullish. Bank Nifty is likely to gain more traction since the Rs 2000 note withdrawal is positive for banks. It will add to the deposits of banks and increase their CASA thereby boosting their bottom line.

      An important message for investors is that interest rates have peaked, globally as well as in India, and this is positive for equity markets in the second half of CY 2023. Rate sensitives like financials, real estate/construction and autos will benefit from a probable rate cut by end 2023.

      From the valuation perspective, IT stocks are good value buys now.

    • May 22, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
      NSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Brightcom Group21318415.20.32
      CDSL10151988.351
      CG Power 34138342.651.17
      Dixon Technolog38913104.051.21
      Gland11002958.71.05
      HDFC225642715.556.13
      HDFC Bank95461651.21.58
      Vodafone Idea20644770.14
      Adani Enterpris55732028.91.13
      Adani Enterpris1568320283.18
    • May 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      JSW Steel Q4 Earnings:

      JSW Steel has reported a 12percentyear-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,741 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 due to low base and higher other income, but impacted by dismal operating performance.

      Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 grew by 0.1percentto Rs 46,962 crore compared to the same period last year.

      JSW Steel elevated Jayant Acharya as Managing Director & CEO for five years and appointed Gajraj Singh Rathore as Additional Director & Whole Time Director designated as Chief Operating Officer.

      JSW Steel has reported a 12percentyear-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 3,741 crore for the quarter ended March FY23 due to low base and higher other income, but impacted by dismal operating performance. Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 grew by 0.1percentto Rs 46,962 crore compared to the same period last year. JSW Steel elevated Jayant Acharya as Managing Director & CEO for five years and appointed Gajraj Singh Rathore as Additional Director & Whole Time Director designated as Chief Operating Officer.
