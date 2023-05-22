Taking Stock: Market gains for second day; Sensex up 234 points, Nifty above 18,300 as IT, metals shine

The BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and smallcap index up 0.4 percent.

The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on May 22 amid buying across sectors, barring banking. At close, the Sensex was up 234 points or 0.38% at 61,963.68, and the Nifty was up 111 points or 0.61% at 18,314.40.

The market started on a negative note onÂ mixed global cues but soon made gains and traded in the green for the remaining session, finishing near the day's high.

"The domestic market inched higher in anticipation of possible progress in US debt-ceiling negotiations. Despite a weak fourth-quarter performance, IT stocks rebounded on account of bargain opportunities and pent-up demand. Investors remain watchful ahead of the release of US FOMC minutes on Wednesday, as the minutes may give some indication of a pause on rate hikes," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Stocks and Sectors

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank and Coal India.

Among sectors, the metal index was up 3 percent, the information technology index 2 percent, while capital goods, oil & gas and healthcare indices were up a percent each.

The BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index 0.4 percent.

A long build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Muthoot Finance and Balkrishna Industries, while a short build-up, a bullish sign, was seen in Siemens, Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Shriram Finance.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 500 percent was seen in Punjab National Bank, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical and LIC Housing Finance.

DLF, Cyient, AU Small Finance Bank, Usha Martin, VRL Logistics, The Ramco Cements, Jyoti, Ion Exchange, touched their 52-week high on the BSE.

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Balaji Amines, Gayatri Projects, Gland Pharma, HDIL, Ipca Laboratories, Jet Airways, Punjab Chemicals, Rolta, spicejet and vivimed labs touched their 52-week low.

Outlook for May 23

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

The benchmark indices experienced a significant rebound, with the Nifty ending 101 points higher. This was accompanied by strong buying momentum in Adani stocks, supported by the performance of IT stocks. Among the sectors, the Metal and IT indices outperformed, with the Metal index gaining over 3 percent and the IT index rallying 2.35 percent.

From a technical perspective, after a reversal on the previous Friday, the market continued its positive momentum and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, which is largely seen as a positive signal. It is believed that the index has completed one leg of a pullback rally and is currently trading near an important retracement resistance zone.

Overall, the market has shown positive signs with a strong bounce back, supported by the performance of specific sectors. However, caution is advised around the important retracement resistance zone, and traders should monitor the levels mentioned for potential market movements. Nifty having strong support at 18200 range while having resistance on higher side at 18375 to 18400 range.

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty witnessed the continuation of the positive momentum from the previous trading session and ended the day with handsome gains of more than 100 points. On the daily charts, we can observe that the rally which started from the 20-day moving average (18115) has continued today as well. On the upside, the zone of 18350 â€“ 18375 where crucial Fibonacci retracement levels are placed can act as immediate hurdles from a short-term perspective.

The daily momentum indicator has a negative crossover which is a sell signal and suggests that there could be consolidation going ahead as without the support of the momentum indicator it would be difficult for prices to sustain at higher levels.

On the downside, the key hourly moving averages placed in the range 18210 â€“ 18250 shall act as a cushion and provide support in case of a slide. Overall, we still believe that the Nifty is in a consolidation mode and the range of consolidation is likely to be 18000 â€“ 18400.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.