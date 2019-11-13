App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
  
  Array
(
    [__io_lv] => 1573618180234
    [__io_uh] => 1
    [__io_unique_41629] => 12
    [__io_visit_41629] => 1
    [__io] => c172aeb79.dd1314649_1573618180234
    [A18ID] => 1573618179511.851042
)
1
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2019 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Investment will continue to flow into high-valued stocks until the economy improves

Five of the top seven companies in the Sensex which account for 45 percent of the weight have given a return of 32.8 percent over the last year and 28 percent CAGR over a three year period.

Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad-free Experience (App only)
  • Personalised News You can Use (App only)
  • Insights, Analyses, and Trends that Make Sense of The News
  • Ideas for Profit:
  • Technical Analysis by Professional Chartists
  • Smart Calendar of Business and Economic Events
  • Corporate Corridor
  • Guru Speak
  • Ask-Pro
  • Pro-LiveChat
  • Fundamental Research by our Independent Research Team
  • Macro Meter
  • D-Street Cues
  • Connecting Policy and Politics
  • And More
view all features »