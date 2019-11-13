Investment will continue to flow into high-valued stocks until the economy improves

Five of the top seven companies in the Sensex which account for 45 percent of the weight have given a return of 32.8 percent over the last year and 28 percent CAGR over a three year period.
Shishir Asthana @moneycontrolcom
Array ( [__io_lv] => 1573618180234 [__io_uh] => 1 [__io_unique_41629] => 12 [__io_visit_41629] => 1 [__io] => c172aeb79.dd1314649_1573618180234 [A18ID] => 1573618179511.851042 ) 1
To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:
What's included: