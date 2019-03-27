App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank hits 6-month high, rallies 7% in 2019; HSBC maintains buy

HSBC, which maintains a buy rating on IndusInd Bank, sees the stock rallying towards Rs 1,950 in the next 12 months

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The liquidity-driven rally in financials pulled IndusInd Bank its highest level since September 2018 at Rs 1,796.

IndusInd Bank has rallied over 7 percent so far in 2019 while it rose a little over 16 percent in the last one month. However, it is still nearly 20 percent away from its 52-week high of Rs 2,038 recorded on August 3 on the NSE.

In terms of technicals, IndusInd Bank just breached its 5-days exponential moving average (EMA) placed at Rs 1,727 on the upside on March 27. It is also trading well above its 200-DMA.

HSBC, which maintains a buy rating on IndusInd Bank, sees the stock rallying towards Rs 1,950 in the next 12 months.

related news

IndusInd Bank is one of the fastest growing lenders in India. Its loan market share has more than doubled in the last six years to 1.7 percent. It has a well-diversified loan book with a strong presence in high-yielding niche segments like vehicle financing and micro-finance.

HSBC is of the view that the valuation is compelling relative to direct retail-led peers – HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Loan growth and ROE prospects suggest that the recent underperformance creates an attractive buying opportunity, it said.

The acquisition of Bharat Financial creates opportunities to deepen the bank’s presence in rural areas, highlighted the note. Overall, HSBC believes the bank’s strong and diversified balance sheet position will deliver an average ROE of 18.5 percent for FY19-20e.

The disclosure that its exposure to stressed IL&FS Group stands at a material 1.8 percent led to the share price underperforming. However, the bank’s overall exposure to stressed sectors is low and its rating profile is healthy and stable.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 12:46 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank #Stocks Views

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Plagued by Accidents, Boeing Holds Test Flights for 737 MAX Fix: Repor ...

IPL 2019 | Ashwin Within His Rights but Would Have Liked Warning First ...

Nirav Modi Extradition: CBI Team Likely to Leave for London Today for ...

REEL Movie Awards 2019: Manoj Pahwa, Amit Trivedi, Harshdeep Kaur's Wi ...

Facebook Shuts Over 2,600 Fake Pages, Groups And Accounts

UGC Bans Distance Learning Degree Programmes in Agriculture

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: 10 Trendsetting Style Statements by the Act ...

IPL 2019 | Experienced Chennai Super Kings Side is Still Young: Bravo

Hyundai Venue (QXi Codename) is the Official Name of the Upcoming Comp ...

General Elections 2019: BJP, Sena pin hopes on Maratha quota, Modi's p ...

Congress can fund minimum income scheme by taxing super-rich, say econ ...

Land acquisition, bank cleanup and policies to revive agriculture: Raj ...

General elections 2019: Senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi dropped; Man ...

TV viewers may soon be able to switch service providers without changi ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Nifty holds 11,500; Yes ...

Jet Airways shares up 6% as airline set to add more flights in April

Strides Pharma rallies after Macquarie upgrades stock; expect EPS to t ...

This small-cap stock has jumped 110% in one year

Lok Sabha Election 2019: Suspense in Wayanad over Rahul Gandhi's candi ...

China destroys prints of 30,000 world maps which did not show Arunacha ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Huawei P30 Pro vs Galaxy S10 Plus vs Pixel 3 XL vs iPhone XS: Clash of ...

Robert Mueller probe into 2016 presidential election, collusion betwee ...

Jet Airways' new investor needs to bring Rs 4,500 cr capital, says SBI ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's pairing in Inshallah shows Bollywood doesn't ...

Alia Bhatt crosses 30 million followers on Insta, reminisces her Bolly ...

Justin Bieber slams a troll talking about his wife Hailey Baldwin, als ...

Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas amp up their Miami holiday, groove to T ...

Ram Charan will have a professionally ‘HIT’ year ahead, predicts g ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019 Winners' List: Alia Bhatt bags the Best ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2018 Exclusive: Alia Bhatt says her best perf ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: AndhaDhun director Sriram Raghavan talk ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.