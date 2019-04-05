India Advantage Fund sold stake in Adlabs, Placid in Bharat Road Network

MT Corporation purchased 32,000 shares of Osia Hyper Retail at Rs 267.74 per share on NSE while Sandeep Bajaj sold 6 lakh shares of IRIS Mediaworks at Rs 42.2 per share on BSE.
India Advantage Fund S3 I sold 10,29,000 shares of Adlabs Entertainment at Rs 10.37 per share on NSE, as per bulk deal data available on April 5.
Placid Limited offloaded 4,23,676 shares of Bharat Road Network at Rs 135 per share and Najmul Hasan Khan sold 11,67,286 shares of Bil Energy Systems at Rs 4.05 per share on National Stock Exchange.
First Published on Apr 5, 2019 11:30 pm