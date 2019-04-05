India Advantage Fund sold stake in Adlabs, Placid in Bharat Road Network

India Advantage Fund S3 I sold 10,29,000 shares of Adlabs Entertainment at Rs 10.37 per share on NSE, as per bulk deal data available on April 5.

Placid Limited offloaded 4,23,676 shares of Bharat Road Network at Rs 135 per share and Najmul Hasan Khan sold 11,67,286 shares of Bil Energy Systems at Rs 4.05 per share on National Stock Exchange.