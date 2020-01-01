App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Incremental money likely to move into select midcaps in 2020

Remain positive on sectors such as private sector banks, capital goods, engineering, cement and gas utilities. We have also increased our exposure to Chemicals space.

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
BSE, stock exchange
BSE, stock exchange

Harsha Upadhyaya

Most of the recent high-frequency data points have been pointing towards a continuing sluggish economy. However, largecap indices such as Nifty and Sensex have been trading near all-time highs.

Close

The contrast between the economy and the stock market is baffling to a majority of investors and financial advisors.

Harsha Upadhyaya
Harsha Upadhyaya
CIO Equity|Kotak MF

However, if you look deeper, the ill-effects of a slowing economy is very evident in the mid and smallcap basket. While the midcap index is more than 20 percent below its earlier high, the smallcap index is over 40 percent below its earlier peak.

As we look back, the current market cycle started in late 2013 as optimism of the first NDA win gained momentum, thereby propelling the mid-and smallcaps to extreme outperformance over the largecaps.

The sell-off since January 2018 ensured that the significant relative outperformance of mid and smallcaps disappeared completely.

Over the last two years, midcaps have underperformed largecaps by over 30 percent. In our opinion, the bottoming out process of the broader market seems to have begun.

We believe that incremental money is gradually moving into select midcap names. While liquidity and sentiments may continue to drive the market in the near-term, we believe that the floor for market levels has been pushed up due to lower corporate tax rates.

We expect a gradual recovery in economic growth in FY21 on the back of the following:

• lagged effect of fiscal policy changes (through corporate tax cuts already implemented)
• improved transmission of monetary stimulus (135bps of policy rate cuts of 2019)
• improvement in the health of financial sector balance sheets resulting in a reduction in risk aversion and

• some demand-side recovery as the structural changes undertaken will start impacting demand positively

One of the key factors to watch out for in 2020 would be the pro-reform stance by policy-makers. In this respect, some of the key measures, which we believe would start bearing fruit, include:


• Strategic disinvestment and privatisation led reforms resulting in improved fiscal headroom
• Quicker resolution of the NBFC sector
• Large recovery on non-performing loans under IBC paving the way for further recoveries from large accounts and strengthening of bank balance sheets
• Transmission of policy rate cuts with banks moving to external benchmark linked lending rates for retail and SME loans. We remain positive on sectors such as private sector banks, capital goods, engineering, cement and gas utilities. We have also increased our exposure to Chemicals space.

We are maintaining an underweight stance on consumer-driven sectors such as automobiles, durables, and FMCG on the back of weaker demand outlook.Given relative valuation comfort for mid and small caps over large caps, we believe that it is time for increasing allocation in this basket.

While the volatility may remain high, we are quite optimistic about equity returns over the next year and beyond.

With expectations of continued volatility in the short term, we advise equity investors to make disciplined and regular investments with long term focus, and not chase momentum in the market.

(The author is CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 11:10 am

tags #Harsha Upadhyaya #Market Outlook 2020 #Review 2019

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.