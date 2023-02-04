English
    In the steep fall of Adani stocks, HFTs have a role to play too: Vivek Bajaj

    The businessman and social-media personality reminded people about the snowball effect these algos can have

    Moneycontrol News
    February 04, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST
    HFT algos have changed dynamics in the stock market in fact over the past few years

    High-frequency trading (HFT) algos also play a part in any steep fall in stocks, reminded businessman and social-media personality Vivek Bajaj, in a video titled “Adani Adani Mat Khelo”.

    HFT algos run on powerful systems and they execute trades at lightning speeds. These ‘algos’, as they are known in common parlance, have been gaining dominance in the market over the past four or five years.

    Also read: Rise of the machines|HFTs make a killing on the Street

    The co-founder of StockEdge and Kredent Infoedge, Bajaj was talking in the context of Adani stocks falling sharply. A day ago, seven of the group’s stocks were trading in the lower circuit. In the video, Bajaj said that he wasn’t speaking for or against the group stocks, but was simply asking people to think for themselves and not fall for any narrative.