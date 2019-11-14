In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee | Can the stock market rally despite weakening economy?

India's GDP slowed to 5 percent in the April to June quarter, following which analysts said it was an aberration and that the economy would witness a rebound.

However, after the release of the October IIP data, most ratings agencies have revised their outlook on India. Many economists are now predicting that the current quarter's GDP numbers could be as low as 4.25 percent.

There were expectations of some recovery during the festive period, but that does not seem to have happened. In episode 10 of In Focus with Udayan Mukherjee, the CNBC-TV18 Consulting Editor digs deeper into whether or not, the market will be able climb higher from current levels in the face of a struggling economy.

