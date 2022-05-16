English
    Improvement in asset quality lifts Bank of Baroda’s stock

    Brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities termed Bank of Baroda’s March quarter earnings as healthy

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 16, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    The share price of Bank of Baroda rose 5 percent intraday on May 16 as investors were impressed by the continuous improvement in the lender’s asset quality in the quarter ended March.

    Bank of Baroda reported gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of 6.6 percent for the quarter as against 7.3 percent in the previous quarter despite new slippages rising to Rs 4,500 crore.

    The rise in slippages at over 5 percent on year to Rs 3,736 crore weighed on net profit, which was below analysts’ expectations. In the quarter ended March, Bank of Baroda reported a net profit of Rs 1,779 crore against a net loss of Rs 1,047 crore. The lender’s net interest income grew 21 percent on-year to Rs 8,612 crore.

    “BOB reported a steady operating performance, while higher provisions impacted net earnings adversely. Business growth was strong at 6 percent QoQ led by healthy trends across segments while margin witnessed a slight decline,” brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note.

    “The performance of the bank is broadly mirroring SBI but with a lag of 1-1.5 years,” Kotak Equities said.

    The lender’s management indicated that its loan book would grow by 10-12 percent in the current financial year, while credit cost would be limited to 1.5 percent.

    Brokerage firm JM Financial Services said in a note that it expects higher credit growth, re-balancing of portfolio in favour of retail and moderation in credit costs to improve BoB’s return trajectory.

    At 11:26 am, shares of Bank of Baroda were up 3.9 percent at Rs 98.65 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bank Of Baroda #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: May 16, 2022 11:41 am
