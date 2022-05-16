English
    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 15,900, Sensex gains 500 pts led by auto, bank, metal, power stocks

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, metal, PSU bank, power, capital goods indices up 1-2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,289.12495.50 +0.94%
      Nifty 5015,932.60150.45 +0.95%
      Nifty Bank33,660.05538.70 +1.63%
      Nifty 50 15,932.60 150.45 (0.95%)
      Mon, May 16, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Eicher Motors2,578.00145.35 +5.97%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements22,255.20-310.15 -1.37%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5436.40123.35 +2.32%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG36795.80-91.40 -0.25%


    • May 16, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Nifty is down 9% this year and the market is weak. In a bear phase there will be relief rallies, but such rallies are unlikely to sustain, given the relentless selling by FIIs. It is rational to expect more FII selling, particularly when the market stages relief rallies. 

      It is important to appreciate the fact that FIIs are selling not because they are bearish on India but because US bond yields are attractive and the dollar is strengthening.

      Since Nifty is trading at around 18 times FY 23 earnings, valuations are not yet cheap. But there are pockets where earnings visibility is good and valuations are fair like financials, telecom, IT and construction. Long-term investors can start accumulating high quality stocks in these segments

    • May 16, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      BSE Metal index rose 2 percent supported by the JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel

      BSE Metal index rose 2 percent supported by the JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Tata Steel
    • May 16, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices extedned the initial gains and trading near day's high with Nifty above 15900.

      The Sensex was up 496.45 points or 0.94% at 53290.07, and the Nifty was up 151.10 points or 0.96% at 15933.30. About 2109 shares have advanced, 755 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extedned the initial gains and trading near day's high with Nifty above 15900.

The Sensex was up 496.45 points or 0.94% at 53290.07, and the Nifty was up 151.10 points or 0.96% at 15933.30. About 2109 shares have advanced, 755 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
    • May 16, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

      Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east

      Russia attacked positions in eastern Ukraine as it tries to encircle Ukrainian forces in the Donbas and fend off a counteroffensive around the city of Izium.

      NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia's offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict, reporeted Reuters.

    • May 16, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      Eicher Motors Q4 Earnings:

      Eicher Motors share price rose 4 percent on May 16 after company declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 610 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 16 percent from Rs 526 crore in the year-ago period.

      On a sequential basis, the growth in profit was 34 percent from Rs 456 crore in the previous quarter.

      The maker of iconic Royal Enfield reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.6 percent in its consolidated revenue at Rs 3,193 crore from Rs 2,940 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

      Sequentially, revenues rose 11 percent from Rs 2,881 crore in the December quarter.

      Eicher Motors Q4 Earnings:

Eicher Motors share price rose 4 percent on May 16 after company declared a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 610 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, up 16 percent from Rs 526 crore in the year-ago period.

On a sequential basis, the growth in profit was 34 percent from Rs 456 crore in the previous quarter.

The maker of iconic Royal Enfield reported a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.6 percent in its consolidated revenue at Rs 3,193 crore from Rs 2,940 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sequentially, revenues rose 11 percent from Rs 2,881 crore in the December quarter.
    • May 16, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

      PhilipCapital View On Holcim Deal 

      Foreign research house PhilipCapital has upgraded Ambuja Cement to buy and raised the target price to Rs 440 per share and also maintain buy on ACC and raised the target price to Rs 2,850 per share.

      Research firm kept estimates unchanged for Ambuja & ACC.

      It upgraded target multiples for ACC from 13x to 15x and Ambuja Cement to 18x from 16x, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • May 16, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent supported by the Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra

      Nifty PSU Bank index rose 2 percent supported by the Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra
    • May 16, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      Adani wins race to buy cement makers Ambuja and ACC

      The Adani family has agreed to buy Swiss firm Holcim’s India assets, Ambuja Cements and ACC, for $10.5 billion (Rs 800 billion) in one of the largest ever acquisitions by an Indian group. Adani will acquire 63.19 percent of Ambuja and 54.53 percent of ACC through an offshore special purpose vehicle.

      Adani wins race to buy cement makers Ambuja and ACC

The Adani family has agreed to buy Swiss firm Holcim's India assets, Ambuja Cements and ACC, for $10.5 billion (Rs 800 billion) in one of the largest ever acquisitions by an Indian group. Adani will acquire 63.19 percent of Ambuja and 54.53 percent of ACC through an offshore special purpose vehicle.
    • May 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Shanghai aims for return to normal life from June 1

      Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said on Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas.

      Deputy Mayor Zong Ming, speaking at a daily online news conference, gave the clearest timetable yet for a return to normal for the city's 25 million people who have been frustrated by more than six weeks of lockdowns and inconsistent messaging as to when they can resume their lives.

      Shanghai officials declared the city's epidemic under control but they also said their goal until May 21 would be to prevent a rebound in infections, meaning many curbs will remain in place.

    • May 16, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      BSE Auto index added 1 percent led by the Eicher Motors, Escorts, Balkrishna Industries

      BSE Auto index added 1 percent led by the Eicher Motors, Escorts, Balkrishna Industries
    • May 16, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to setup step-down subsidiary via HDFC Securities

      Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conveyed its approval to the Bank for setting up a step-down subsidiary through HDFC Securities Limited (the Bank’s subsidiary), for offering broking and clearing services in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, on the terms as prescribed by the RBI. 

      HDFC Bank gets RBI nod to setup step-down subsidiary via HDFC Securities

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has conveyed its approval to the Bank for setting up a step-down subsidiary through HDFC Securities Limited (the Bank's subsidiary), for offering broking and clearing services in International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City, on the terms as prescribed by the RBI. 
