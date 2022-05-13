English
    Bank of Baroda Q4 result | Net profit jumps nine-fold YoY to Rs 7,272 crore; NII grows 13%

    Advances during the year grew by 8.9 percent on-year while the organic retail advances grew by 17 percent and were led by growth across segments.

    Gaurav Sharma
    May 13, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    The state-owned lender Bank of Baroda on May 13 declared a nine-fold jump in its profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 7,272 crore for the year ended March 2022 as compared to a PAT of Rs 829 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    The net interest income (difference between interest earned and interest expended) for the year rose 13 percent to Rs 32,621 crore as compared to the NII of Rs 28,809 crore for FY21.

    For the quarter ended March 2022, the PAT for the bank came in at Rs 1,779 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 1,047 crore incurred during the year-ago period. On a sequential basis; however, the profit for the quarter has declined 19 percent as against Rs 2,197 crore profit logged during the previous quarter.

    The lender saw its NII during the quarter under review bump up by 21 percent to Rs 8,612 crore as compared to Rs 7,107 crore reported during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the NII was flat with a marginal growth of 0.7 percent from Rs 8,552 crore registered during the previous quarter.

    Advances during the year grew by 8.9 percent on-year. The organic retail advances grew by ~17 percent and were led by growth in home loan (11.3 percent), personal loan (108 percent), auto loan (19.5 percent) and education loan (16.7 percent).

    The stock, closed Rs 1.05 lower at Rs 95 on May 13, at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has appreciated 23.0 percent over the past one year but has lost 20.5 percent during the past one week.



    first published: May 13, 2022 04:26 pm
