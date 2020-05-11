App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hot Stocks | Sun Pharma, HDFC Life are buys for short term

Once we see Nifty surpassing the higher boundary of 9,450, we would see a good broad-based participation in the market.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sameet Chavan

Nifty ended last week tad above 9,200, shedding over 6 percent as compared to the previous weekly close.

Close

Although it appears to be a sharp cut when compared to the previous week's close, the overall trading action during the week was muted.

related news

In fact, in the last couple of trading sessions, price action was extremely lethargic and the market completely looked directionless.

Neither bulls had the strength to overcome the sturdy wall of 9,400-9,450 nor bears were dominant enough to violate the 9,100-mark.

Hence, this week, 9,450 to 9,100 remains to be an immediate range. Only a sustainable breakout on either side would confirm the next path of action.

Traders holding existing longs should maintain their positions as long as 9,100 is successfully defended.

At present, traders are advised to stay light and should ideally continue focusing on individual stocks.

Although we are completely not out of the woods when it comes to coronavirus pandemic, we remain hopeful till the time above-mentioned key support is not violated.

Once we see Nifty surpassing the higher boundary of 9,450, we would see good broad-based participation in the market.

Here are two trading ideas for the next 3-4 weeks:

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Buy | LTP: Rs 470 | Target price: Rs 510 | Stop loss: Rs 447 | Upside: 8.5%

Pharma stocks are buzzing, showing signs of outperformance after a phase of slumber of more than four years.

This stock as well has shown strong outperformance and recently it has rallied from the levels of Rs 388 to Rs 500.

On the daily chart, after some correction, prices seem to have resumed the uptrend by forming a bullish candlestick.

Volume analysis indicates an increase in volume during upmove as compared to volume during correction which suggests accumulation in the stock.

Prices are well above the key averages and oscillators are positively placed supporting the buy call.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | Buy | LTP: Rs 521.65 | Target price: Rs 585 | Stop loss: Rs 487 | Upside: 12%

This stock has confirmed a bullish continuation ‘Pennant’ breakout on the daily chart.

The said breakout is supported by a good increase in volume and a bullish candlestick pattern.

On the daily chart, prices have closed above 89-EMA which was previously acting as resistance and now indicates a change in polarity.

In addition, momentum oscillator RSI, after forming a base around 50 level, has started northward journey, supporting the bullish view on this counter.

(The author is Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 07:34 am

tags #Nifty #Podcast #Stocks Views

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UK: Boris Johnson launches new COVID-19 Alert System as lockdown 'modified'

UK: Boris Johnson launches new COVID-19 Alert System as lockdown 'modified'

Coronavirus pandemic | US CDC reports 1,300,696 COVID-19 cases, 78,771 deaths

Coronavirus pandemic | US CDC reports 1,300,696 COVID-19 cases, 78,771 deaths

Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

Indian start-ups get creative as coronavirus crisis fuels funding crunch

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.