    May 10, 2022 / 08:26 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower; S&P below 4,000, Nasdaq slips 4%, Asia weak

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 16,210.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:15 IST. Asian markets trade lower 1 percent each, tracking weak US markets.

    • May 10, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

      Crude Oil Updates:

      Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook.

      Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.

    • May 10, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST
    • May 10, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

      Gold Prices Update:

      Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as a decline in U.S. Treasury yields offset pressure on greenback-priced bullion from sustained strength in the dollar.

      Spot gold was up about 0.1% at $1,854.91 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,854.10.

    • May 10, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST

      JSW Group to make $7 billion bid for Ambuja, ACC

      Indian metals-to-cement conglomerate JSW Group will make a $7 billion bid for Holcim AG's Indian subsidiaries Ambuja Cements Ltd and ACC Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

      The company will offer $4.5 billion in its own equity and $2.5 billion from undisclosed private equity partners for the bid, JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal told the newspaper, adding that it will acquire 63% stake in Ambuja Cements.

      The move comes as Switzerland's Holcim tries to diversify away from its core business of cement and aggregates to focus more on building technology amid increased emphasis on sustainability.

    • May 10, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

      Bitcoin drops as Wall Street shares tumble

      Bitcoin plunged to its lowest level since July 2021 on Monday, dropping in tandem with slumping U.S. equity markets amid concerns about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening path.

      The world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, bitcoin dropped to as low as $30,331.28, falling for a fifth consecutive session. Bitcoin was last down 9.8% at $30,724.

      Bitcoin has dropped 19% so far in May, losing more than half its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,000 in November last year.

      The S&P 500 on Monday hit its lowest since April 2021, led by declines in mega-cap growth shares. Nasdaq was down more than 3%, while Apple shares also fell more than 3% and were the biggest weight on the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

    • May 10, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

      Tod’S S.P.A and Reliance Brands enter a multi-year franchise agreement

      RELIANCE BRANDS LIMITED (RBL) commences a new journey with the icon of Italian luxury lifestyle Tod’s S.p.A.  With this long-term Franchise agreement, RBL has become the official retailer of the brand across all categories including footwear, handbags and accessories in the Indian market.

      The management of existing channels will be taken over by Reliance Brands Limited and the focus will be on enhancing the brand’s potential in the market and strengthening their digital presence. 

    • May 10, 2022 / 07:51 AM IST

      Asian stocks hit 2-year low on rate hike worries

      Asian shares tumbled to their lowest in nearly two years on Tuesday as investors shed riskier assets on worries about higher interest rates and their impact on economic growth, while the dollar held near 20-year highs.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8%, falling for a seventh straight session and extending declines to 17% so far this year.

      Across Asia, share indexes were a sea of red. The Nikkei lost 0.9%, Australian shares shed 2.5% and Korean stocks lost 2%.

      S&P 500 stock futures and Dow Jones futures both fell 0.5% and Nasdaq futures were down 0.6%.

    • May 10, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      LIC IPO garners Rs 43,933 crore:

      The public issue of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has garnered good demand from investors as it received bids worth Rs 43,933.5 crore till May 9, the final day of bidding, which was more than double the issue size. The issue was opened on May 4.

      The offer was subscribed 2.95 times as investors put in bids for 47.82 crore equity shares against IPO size of 16.20 crore shares, as per the subscription data available on exchanges.

      The participation by policyholders remained quite strong as they bid 6.12 times the allotted quota and the value of shares subscribed for was Rs 12,034 crore. Click To Read More

    • May 10, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 120.50 points or 0.74 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,171 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

