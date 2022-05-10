Market LIVE Updates: Indian indices likely to open lower; S&P below 4,000, Nasdaq slips 4%, Asia weak

May 10, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Crude Oil Updates:

Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook.

Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 23 cents, or 0.2%, to $102.86 a barrel. Prices dropped over $1 earlier in the session but pared their losses. Both contracts are still up about 35% so far this year.