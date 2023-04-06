Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades in the red

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
Resistance for the Nifty at 17,600-17,650: Shrikant Chouhan
Gold slips on firmer dollar ahead of US payrolls data
Asian marekts trade lower with Nikkei down 1 percent, KOspi down 0.5 percent
Oil prices ease as weak economic data clouds demand prospects
S&P 500 ends lower as recession fears take center stage
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,689.31
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|17,557.05
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|40,999.15
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Larsen
|2,257.75
|87.60
|+4.04%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Eicher Motors
|2,933.75
|-70.55
|-2.35%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|46361.30
|622.90
|+1.36%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|3725.70
|-29.80
|-0.79%
The major indices maintained their upward trend for the fourth day in a row, with the Sensex rising by 582 points and the Nifty finishing 161 points higher. IT, FMCG, and financial sector indexes all saw gains of above 1 percent, while PSU banks and auto companies experienced intraday profit booking.
Technically, after a solid start, the market maintained its upward trend throughout the day. For the first time in a long time, the Nifty closed above the 200-day SMA level and created a long bullish candle on the daily charts, both of which are generally encouraging signs.
Although, we believe that the market's short-term structure is strong, transitory overbought situations may cause some profit-taking at higher levels. The current resistance level for day traders would be 17,600-17,650/60,000-60,100, while the important support area would be 17,450-17,400/59,400-59,200. The uptrend would be at risk if it fell below the 17,400/59,200 level.
Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed ahead of a much awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls report, as investors sought clarity on whether the Federal Reserve might take a breather on its monetary tightening path.
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,014.79 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT, after hitting an over one-year high on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,034.70.
Despite efforts, inflation is still out of control. Inflation in India is still being pushed higher by fuel prices despite OPEC's recent announcement to reduce oil production. Also, we continue to expect that the next policy will raise rates by 25bps due to the unseasonably early rainfall in some parts of the country that have an influence on the crops.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 led losses in the region as it slid 1.08% and the Topix lost 0.91%. Elsewhere, the South Korean Kospi fell 0.68%, while the Kosdaq saw a smaller loss of 0.64%.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open on a sluggish note, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index with a loss of 35 points after a robust end to the last trading session. SGX futures trade at 17,598 levels.
Oil prices eased in early Asian trade on Thursday after weak U.S. job openings data signalled cooling economic conditions which may hit demand.
West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was down 14 cents to $80.47 a barrel at 2241 GMT. On Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled up 5 cents, or 0.1%, at $84.99 a barrel.
The S&P 500 dipped and the Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after a growing wave of weak economic data deepened worries that the Federal Reserve's rapid interest rate hikes might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.
The S&P 500 declined 0.25% to end the session at 4,090.38 points.
The Nasdaq fell 1.07% to 11,996.86 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.24% to 33,482.72 points.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 39 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,586 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
The Indian equity markets extended their winning streak for a fourth straight session on April 5, supported by capital goods, FMCG and information technology shares.
At close, the Sensex was up 582.87 points or 0.99 percent at 59,689.31, while the Nifty gained 159 points or 0.91 percent at 17,557.
After a muted start, the bulls took full control and extended the gains as the day progressed, with Sensex inching closer to 60,000 and Nifty above 17,550, intraday.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Larsen and Toubro, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and HDFC, while losers included Eicher Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises and NTPC.
Among sectors, capital goods, FMCG and information technology indices rose 1-2 percent, while selling was seen in the auto, power and PSU banks.
The BSE midcap index ended on a flat note, while smallcap index added 1 percent.