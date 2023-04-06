Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades in the red

April 06, 2023 / 08:05 AM IST

The major indices maintained their upward trend for the fourth day in a row, with the Sensex rising by 582 points and the Nifty finishing 161 points higher. IT, FMCG, and financial sector indexes all saw gains of above 1 percent, while PSU banks and auto companies experienced intraday profit booking.

Technically, after a solid start, the market maintained its upward trend throughout the day. For the first time in a long time, the Nifty closed above the 200-day SMA level and created a long bullish candle on the daily charts, both of which are generally encouraging signs.

Although, we believe that the market's short-term structure is strong, transitory overbought situations may cause some profit-taking at higher levels. The current resistance level for day traders would be 17,600-17,650/60,000-60,100, while the important support area would be 17,450-17,400/59,400-59,200. The uptrend would be at risk if it fell below the 17,400/59,200 level.