English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    GuruSpeak | This trader graduated from working in exchanges to trading on them

    Aditya Chopra’s insights into how masses behave has helped him devise rule-based price action strategies that has led to a successful trading journey, applying life’s concepts to trading in options

    Shishir Asthana
    December 26, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST
    GuruSpeak | This trader graduated from working in exchanges to trading on them

    Traders interviewed in the GuruSpeak segment of Moneycontrol come from various backgrounds, many of whom are IT professionals. However, this time we have featured a trader who has worked in commodity and stock exchanges for his entire career. Aditya Chopra, a Madhya Pradesh-based trader, worked with MCX, NCDEX and NSE before becoming a full-time trader. Does exposure to the workings of an exchange give him an added advantage? Chopra does not believe so. His biggest takeaway from working in exchanges is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Gas shortage puts fertiliser industry in a tight spot

      Dec 23, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s housing sector well poised, improving ties with Iran crucial for India, ITC facing some rough weather, plan to optimise economic and social progress, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers