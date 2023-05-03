GuruSpeak| Sannidhya Agrawal - How an international chess player beat the market, despite a disastrous opening move

Many traders like to point out the similarity between competitive sports and trading. The focus, discipline and effort needed to excel in sports is similar to trading, an equally competitive endeavor. Sannidhya Agrawal, an internationally ranked chess player, has excelled in both. He says, when someone plays a sport professionally, there are a lot of traits that are imbibed in the personality. A few such traits that benefited him are an analytical mind dealing with permutations and combinations, probabilistic thinking,...