GuruSpeak | Pankaj Himtani a chartered accountant who has a trading strategy for every market condition

Being a chartered accountant and a company secretary is a big help for a fund manager. Few traders have such a strong financial background as Pankaj Himthani. Himthani is not averse to fundamental investing but feels that the capital needed to have a meaningful portfolio can come from trading. This capital, when deployed over a long period, will allow the magic of compounding to play out. Himthani is instrument agnostic. He is equally comfortable in options buying and selling, cash market,...