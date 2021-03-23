English
Gold price today | Yellow metal trades lower buy on dips for target of Rs 45,150: Experts

At MCX, Gold has support at 44,660-44,500 and resistance is placed at 45,150-45,300 and Silver has support at 65,800-65,500 and resistance at 67,000-67,600 levels. We suggest buying in the gold on dips, suggest experts.

Kshitij Anand
March 23, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST
Domestic gold and silver prices may trade lower on March 23 morning tracking overseas prices.

Domestic gold and silver prices may trade lower on March 23 morning tracking overseas prices.


India Gold MCX April futures trades lower on March 23, tracking muted trends seen in the international spot prices.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), April gold contracts were trading lower by 0.20 percent at Rs 44,815 for 10 grams at 0920 hours. May silver futures were trading 0.46 percent lower at Rs 66,024 a kilogram.

Gold and Silver plunged on Monday amid stabilizing global equities and strength in Bitcoin. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.

Gold April futures contract settled at $1738.10 per troy ounce, and Silver May futures contract settled at $25.77 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals also settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets.

Gold and silver plunged after the statement of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said that crypto could be a substitute of gold and not of a dollar. The dollar index gets support from the weakness in the Turkish lira.

Gold & Silver Rates Yesterday

Monday, 22nd March, 2021

Gold Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • 10g of 24K gold in Mumbai
    44,910
  • 10g of 22K gold in Mumbai
    43,910
Monday, 22nd March, 2021

Silver Rate in Mumbai Yesterday

  • 10g silver in Mumbai
    718
  • 1kg silver in Mumbai
    71,800
“We expect both the precious metals remain volatile in the March 23 session and could find support at lower levels. Gold has support at $1726-$1,712 per troy ounce and resistance at $1,752-$1,764 per troy ounce,” Manoj Jain, Director (Head-Commodity & Currency Research) at Prithvi Finmart, told Moneycontrol.

“At MCX, Gold has support at Rs 44,660-44,500 and resistance is placed at Rs 45,,150-45,300 and Silver has support at Rs 65,800-65,500 and resistance at Rs 67,000-67,600 levels. We suggest buying in the gold on dips around Rs 44,700 with a stop loss at Rs 44,500 for the target of Rs 45,150,” he said.

Trading strategy

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International spot gold and silver prices ended flat to marginally lower in a choppy trading session on Monday.

Domestic gold and silver ended in the red on Monday. The US Treasury yields and the US Dollar extended losses on Monday and capped the downside.

International spot gold and silver prices have started weak this Tuesday morning in Asian trade, dragged down by gains in equity markets and the dollar, although concerns around fresh corona virus cases across Europe limited losses.

Domestic gold and silver prices may trade lower on March 23 morning tracking overseas prices. Technically, MCX Gold April supports are at Rs 44800-44500 while resistances are at Rs 45130-45320.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
first published: Mar 23, 2021 09:46 am

