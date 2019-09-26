Gold price today: Yellow metal rises after falling sharply on potential US-China trade deal

Gold prices recovered opening losses and traded higher in the futures trade on September 26. It fell sharply in the previous session amid reports of a potential trade deal between world's largest economies US and China.

The yellow metal's October futures traded at Rs 37,623 per 10 gram on the MCX up Rs 21, or 0.06 percent, at 0906 hours.

Gold closed at Rs 37,602 on MCX, touching an intraday high of Rs 38,194 and an intraday low of Rs 37,485. Meanwhile, Silver tested a low of Rs 46,483 per kg from the intraday high of Rs 48,320 and closed at Rs 46,785.

MCX Silver December futures traded at Rs 46,728 per kg, down Rs 57 or 0.12 percent at 0906 hours IST.

Gold and Silver prices crashed in the evening session in the previous session after a statement of US President Donald Trump as US will reached to a trade deal with China before the expected time.

After his statement Dollar index gained around 1 percent. Gold prices slipped around 2 percent and spot Gold in international market testED $1,500 per troy ounce while Silver prices corrected around 3 percent and tested $17.85 an ounce in international market.

Gold and Silver prices also came in pressure after better-than-expected US new home sales data as new homes sales were reported at 7,13,000 against expectations of 6,60,000.

"After a sharp correction, we expect Gold and Silver prices TO remain volatile today. Gold has support at $1,500/Rs 37,480, if IT slips below then further downside expected towards $1,492/Rs 37,300. Resistance is seen at $1,520/Rs 37,800," Manoj Kumar Jain, Director at IndiaNivesh Commodities Pvt. Limited, told Moneycontrol.